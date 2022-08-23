U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.73
    -9.26 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,909.59
    -154.02 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.30
    -0.27 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.14
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.71
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1835
    +0.0071 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7020
    -0.7830 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,536.83
    +370.56 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.11
    +7.22 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - SUPREME COURT OF CANADA NOMINEE TO PARTICIPATE IN QUESTION-AND-ANSWER SESSION

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and the Honourable H. Wade MacLauchlan, Chairperson of the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments, will appear at the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights. The Honourable Michelle O'Bonsawin will then take part in a question-and-answer session with members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights. They will be joined by Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs members and a member of the Green Party of Canada. This session will be moderated by Alain Roussy, Vice-Dean of the French Common Law Program of the Common Law Section at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ottawa.

Meeting of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights

Date:

Wednesday, August 24



Location:

Room 035-B


West Block              


111 Wellington Street


Ottawa, Ontario



Time:

10:00 a.m. (local time)

Question-and-answer Session with Nominee

Location:

Room 415


The Wellington Bldg 


180 Wellington Street


Ottawa, Ontario



Time:

2:00 p.m. (local time)

Notes for Media:

  • Simultaneous translation will be available.

  • Media should arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

  • Journalists who are not members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery will require accreditation from the gallery in advance.

