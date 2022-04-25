U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Media Advisory - Tabling of the Information Commissioner of Canada's special report on a systemic investigation into Library and Archives Canada

GATINEAU, QC, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Information Commissioner of Canada, Caroline Maynard, will submit a special report to Parliament for tabling on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The special report, which comes at the conclusion of the Information Commissioner's investigation into systemic issues affecting Library and Archives Canada, serves as an opportunity to draw Parliament's attention to critical challenges facing Canada's access to information system.

The report will be available on the Office of the Information Commissioner's website once it is tabled in the House of Commons (expected at 10 a.m.).

The Commissioner will be available for media interviews following the tabling.

SOURCE Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada

