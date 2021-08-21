U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,087.86
    +1,827.85 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Media Advisory - Technical briefing for media regarding Canada's response to the situation in Afghanistan

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Departmental officials from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be offering media a briefing on Canada's response to the situation in Afghanistan.

Date:

Saturday, August 21, 2021



Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

PLEASE NOTE: Any content from this briefing, while on the record, is to be attributed to Senior Officials.

Notes for media:

  • Media will be asked to provide their name and outlet

  • The media availability will be by teleconference:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c6794.html

Recommended Stories

  • 61% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax last year

    Nearly 107 million households — or 61% of U.S. households — owed no federal income taxes in 2020, marking a 40% increase from 2019.

  • Majority says Biden is out of it, aides are doing his job

    Preelection concerns that President Joe Biden wasn’t physically or mentally up for his new job at age 78, the oldest-ever chief executive, are now settling in as the public sees him slow-walking, refusing to consider questions at press conferences, and seemingly befuddled with the crisis in Afghanistan.

  • New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users

    China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party's crackdown on internet industries.

  • Boy, 5, who fell to death from Sheffield hotel was 'Afghan refugee fleeing the Taliban'

    A guest said: “I heard a big loud noise and then a couple of seconds later I heard the mother screaming, ‘my boy!’"

  • Taliban Seizes Billions in US-Supplied Weaponry

    The Taliban has seized billions of dollars’ worth of U.S.-supplied military equipment in Afghanistan following their rapid defeat of government forces in that country. Images of Taliban fighters posing with U.S.-made supplies are circulating widely in the media, The Hill’s Rebecca Kheel reports, and include weapons ranging from M-16 rifles to armored Humvees. UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft have also reportedly been captured. Videos show Taliban fighters inspec

  • Were American weapons left behind in Afghanistan amid chaotic withdrawal?

    Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 Super Tocano bombers, armoured Humvees, drones and night vision goggles are among the billions of dollars worth of US military weaponry that has reportedly been seized by the Taliban. Images of Taliban fighters posing with M4 carbines and M16 rifles and opening crates of firearms, drones and night-vision goggles are circulating in the media, part of a propaganda victory as the militant group tries to establish their credentials as a legitimate governing force. A US official told Reuters on Thursday that the Taliban were believed to have taken possession of more than 2,000 armoured vehicles and up to 40 aircraft, potentially including UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.

  • Treasury: 97% of small-business owners won't face income tax increase under Biden tax plan

    The Treasury Department said on Thursday its new analysis shows 97% of small business owners will not see an income tax increase under President Biden's tax plan.

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers.

  • China passes data protection law

    China has passed a personal data protection law, state media Xinhua reports (via Reuters). The law, called the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), is set to take effect on November 1. It was proposed last year -- signalling an intent by China's communist leaders to crack down on unscrupulous data collection in the commercial sphere by putting legal restrictions on user data collection.

  • Afghanistan Has More Than $1 Trillion of Natural Resources and China Wants a Piece of It

    A U.S. report estimated $1 trillion-plus of valuable metals and stones beneath Afghan soil. China has signaled its willingness to do business in the new Afghanistan.

  • Seth Meyers: Trump Seems To Think Our Attention Spans Are As Short As His

    The former president falsely claimed that COVID-19 was "virtually gone" when he left office.

  • Afghan woman scholar who came to U.S. days before Kabul fell mourns 'generation of change'

    An Afghan woman has mixed feelings about studying for a master's degree in the U.S. as fears mount that women and girls in Afghanistan could be denied education under the new militant regime.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Downfall

    Rick Newman on why the debacle in Afghanistan threatens President Biden's agenda stateside.&nbsp;

  • Congress Reintroduces Bill to Keep Social Security Recipients Out of Poverty

    Income from Social Security isn't always enough to cover the cost of living -- putting millions of Americans at risk of living in poverty. A bill reintroduced to Congress aims to address this...

  • Over 100 million U.S. households paid no federal income tax last year

    'If this was a permanent and not a pandemic-driven phenomenon, this would be very troubling to me.'

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Ian Bremmer

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy speaks with Eurasia Group President, Ian Bremmer, about the U.S. decision to pull out of Afghanistan, implications for President Biden, and what it means for America’s standing as a global superpower.

  • Harris approval sinks further, but most say she’ll replace Biden

    Vice President Kamala Harris is not viewed as qualified to be president by a majority of people, but they still expect her to replace President Joe Biden before his term ends.

  • Biden speech: Pentagon contradicts president and reveals Taliban beating Americans en route to airport

    Follow the latest updates

  • Official Taliban websites go offline, though reasons unknown

    Taliban websites that delivered the victorious insurgents’ official messages to Afghans and the world at large in five languages went offline abruptly Friday, indicating an effort to try to squelch them. Cloudflare has not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment on the development, which was first reported by The Washington Post. Also Friday, the popular encrypted messaging service WhatsApp removed a number of Taliban groups, according to Rita Katz, director of SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks online extremism.

  • Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt exonerated after internal probe

    The conclusion of the internal probe brings closes the official investigation into the shooting