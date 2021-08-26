Media Advisory - Technical briefing for media regarding Canada's response to the situation in Afghanistan

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Departmental officials from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be offering media a briefing on Canada's response to the situation in Afghanistan.

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

PLEASE NOTE: This briefing is for attribution and may be recorded for broadcast.

Notes for media:

Media will be asked to provide their name and outlet

The media availability will be by teleconference:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c1537.html