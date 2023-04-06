Media Advisory: TELUS and Old Brewery Mission partner to provide healthcare to Montreal’s homeless community

TELUS Communications Inc

As national rates of homelessness rise to record levels, TELUS increases its Health for Good commitment across Canada to $13M through 2026

Interview and Photo Opportunity



MONTRÉAL, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, members of the media are invited to a special community event featuring local dignitaries, as well as representatives of both TELUS Health and Old Brewery Mission , to formally announce the expansion of the innovative TELUS Health for Good™ program in Montreal, a return to the city after the program’s initial launch here in 2014. It's estimated about 6,000 individuals experience homelessness on any given night in Quebec, most of whom are in Montreal, and face barriers accessing medical and psychosocial support. The Old Brewery Mission Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, reaffirms TELUS’ commitment to ensuring that Montrealers in need have access to immediate, high-quality care. In addition, TELUS is increasing its commitment to its Health for Good program, with $13M dedicated through 2026.



Details of the event below:

WHAT Healthcare announcement in support of Montreal’s marginalized communities

Media interviews and photo opportunities

Onsite tour of Montreal’s new Old Brewery Mission Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health WHEN Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:45 am 10:00 a.m. Opening Remarks and Speeches

10:30 a.m. Photo Opportunities with dignitaries and official representatives

10:35 a.m. Media Interview Opportunity + Tours of Mobile Clinic * WHERE Maison du développement durable (Atrium Hydro-Québec)

50, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest,

Montréal, QC, H2X 3V4 WHO Photo opportunities and interviews: Martin Bélanger, Managing Director, TELUS Health

James Hughes, President and CEO, Old Brewery Mission

Emilie Fortier, Director of Emergency and Reaffiliation Services, Old Brewery Mission

* Media are encouraged to request and coordinate interviews and Mobile Clinic tours in advance.

About TELUS Health for Good™

Since 2014, TELUS Health for Good has been connecting underserved individuals to the medical and mental health care they need using the power of technology. Equipped with TELUS electronic medical records technology, and fuelled by compassion, our Mobile Health Clinics provide essential primary medical care to individuals living on the streets and have supported over 150,000 patient visits since the program’s inception. The program also supports women experiencing marginalization with access to free TELUS Health MyCare™ counselling sessions and supports low-income older adults to live more independently and enjoy peace of mind with subsidized access to TELUS LivingWell Companion™.

