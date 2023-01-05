U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.75
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,381.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,000.75
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.40
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    +1.52 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.29 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.15
    -0.75 (-3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2380
    +0.7980 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.45
    -3.85 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.49
    +0.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.05
    +39.86 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY: Third Anniversary Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752

PS752 Justice
·3 min read
PS752 Justice
PS752 Justice

In Solidarity with the Iranian Revolution

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

When:

Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 11:00am-6:30pm EST

Reception and art gallery viewing: 11:00am-1:50pm
Ceremony: 2:00pm-4:00pm
Candlelight vigil public gathering: 4:30pm-6:30pm

Where:

Meridian Arts Centre
5040 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 6R8

Candlelight vigil to be held at Mel Lastman Square
5100 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 5V7

What:

The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752. The official ceremony will include speeches, special presentations and performances, and will be followed by a candlelight vigil.

Over 85 cities across Canada and around the world will join the Association to honour and remember the victims of Flight PS752 and to express solidarity with the Iranian Revolution. Further details on these additional events are outlined below.

Who:

Members of the Association, including Hamed Esmaeilion, Spokesperson
Various elected officials
Additional guest speakers/performers

 

 

Media Details
Media are requested to RSVP to this event via the media contact provided below. Media who have RSVP’d will be granted access to the venue for the reception and art gallery viewing only.

Media recording and photography activity will NOT be permitted inside the auditorium during the official ceremony. Media are required to request access to the livestream link prior to Friday, January 6, 2023, by emailing the media contact.

Note for Farsi-Speaking Media: The Association’s Fact-Finding Report that was published in English in November 2021 is now available in Farsi. This document can be accessed here: https://www.ps752justice.com/fa/docs/

Additional Canadian & Global Events
In addition to the 12 Canadian cities outlined below, cities throughout 26 countries have also organized events on Sunday, January 8, 2023, to commemorate the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752 and stand in solidarity with Iranians fighting for freedom. For event details outside of Canada, please visit: https://rally.ps752justice.com/en-US

  • Calgary, AB: 2:00pm MDT at Calgary City Hall

  • Edmonton, AB: 3:00pm MDT at the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science, University of Alberta

  • London, ON: 2:00pm EST at Oxford St W & Proudfoot Ln

  • Ottawa, ON: 2:00pm EST at the National Gallery of Canada

  • Montreal, QB: 1:00pm EST rally from McGill University (Roddick Gates) to the gathering point at the International Civil Aviation Organization headquarters

  • Nanaimo, BC: 1:30pm PST at the intersection of Terminal Ave & Commercial St

  • Regina, SK: 1:00pm CST at Dr. William Riddell Centre, University of Regina

  • Saskatoon, SK: 2:00pm CST at Graduate Students’ Association Building, 1337 College Dr

  • St. John’s, NL: 2:00pm NST at the Core Sciences Building, whale atrium

  • Sudbury, ON: 1:30pm EST at Bell Park (York St Parking Lot)

  • Vancouver, BC: 2:00pm PST rally from Rey Sargent Park on 21st and Lonsdale Ave to the gathering point at Shipbuilders Square

  • Winnipeg, MB: 1:00pm CST at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Additional Information
The Association has been advocating for truth and justice pertaining to the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 for nearly three years. The Association is committed to ensuring that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are held accountable before an impartial international court of justice for the downing of Flight PS752 that killed all 176 passengers on board and an unborn child.

The third anniversary event will highlight a major milestone in the Association’s pursuit of justice with the recent joint request from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the U.K. that the Iranian regime submit to binding arbitration under the Montreal Convention. The case can be referred to the International Court of Justice if all involved countries, including Iran, are unable to agree to terms of arbitration within six months.

Media Contact – RSVPs, Livestream & Interview Requests
Oliveah Numan
onuman@sussex-strategy.com

Media Contact – Additional Canadian & Global Events
Navaz Ebrahim
navaz.ebrahim@ps752justice.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Don’t Rape Any Broads’: Putin’s Chef Proudly Unleashes His Prison Fighters

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyWagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has proudly declared that the first group of prison inmates recruited to wage war against Ukraine have completed their contracts, had their criminal records expunged—and are now free to do as they please in Russian society.Prigozhin personally attended a send-off of sorts for the group of mercenaries, according to footage published by Russia’s RIA Novosti on Thursday.“Don’t drink too much, don’t use drugs, and don’t rape any broads,” Prigozhin c

  • U.S. Moves to Seize Robinhood Shares, Silvergate Accounts Tied to FTX

    Federal authorities’ seizure of funds comes as the prospect of customers recovering some billions in cash and crypto assets remains in limbo.

  • CoinDeal Scammers Nailed By SEC in $45 Million Fraud Case

    The Commission has charged the defendants with wire fraud, selling unregistered securities, and using investor funds to finance a lavish lifestyle.

  • FTX's former top lawyer aided U.S. authorities in Bankman-Fried case

    (Reuters) -FTX's former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg has cooperated with U.S. prosecutors as they investigate the crypto firm's collapse, a source familiar with the matter said, adding pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried who was arrested on criminal fraud charges last month. Friedberg gave details about FTX in a Nov. 22 meeting with two dozen investigators, the person said. The meeting, held at the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York's office included officials from the Justice Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the source said.

  • Thieves steal another vehicle from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet: police

    Authorities say another vehicle was stolen from the Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in northwest D.C. Sunday less than a week after a luxury car was stolen from the same location on Christmas.

  • Idaho murders: FBI directed Indiana police to pull over Bryan Kohberger, seeking video images of his hands

    A FBI surveillance team was tracking Bryan Kohberger and his father on their cross-country road trip and directed Indiana police to pull the two over.

  • Idaho murder suspect could be a 'moron' who made textbook mistakes, criminal profiler says

    Acquaintances are describing the Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as a genius, but a profiler believes he "looks like a moron" if the allegations are true.

  • 8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children

    Eight family members, five of them children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings. The victims were found Wednesday when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by city officials in Enoch, a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased — all members of one family — were well known in the southern Utah town.

  • ABC producer’s widow charged with child endangerment after leaving children to rush dying husband to hospital

    Dax Tejera, executive producer on ABC’s ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’, died aged 37 from a sudden heart attack back on 23 December

  • Benedict's death paves way for Francis' retirement

    STORY: As mourners paid their respects to the late former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday (December 31), questions surfaced about how long his successor Pope Francis would continue leading the Catholic Church. In 2013, Benedict became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down instead of reign for life.But if the current Pope had even considered doing the same, he previously faced one major obstacle. Benedict remained in retirement in the Vatican - which would have made it "virtually impossible", says Reuters' Vatican analyst Philip Pullella:“It was already very complicated having two men wearing white in the Vatican. If Pope Francis had resigned when Benedict was still alive we would have had two former popes and one reigning pope. It was already very difficult for many people, for many Catholics, to have such a situation where there were two people wearing white in the Vatican, a former pope and a reigning pope. The presence of Benedict in the Vatican did create some problems.…Conservative Catholics saw him as a symbol of the kind of Church that they wanted to return to, a more traditional Church. Now that Benedict is no longer with us Francis, as he gets older, will have no obstacle to resigning.”Not only has Benedict’s death made decisions easier for Francis and the Church, it could prompt the current pontiff to review how future popes conclude their reigns - either in old age or in death. Francis is now 86, one year older than Benedict when he retired – but he shows no signs of slowing down, says Philip Pullella: "If anybody thinks that Francis is going to be retiring anytime soon they are mistaken… the papacy of Francis is entering a new phase, perhaps the final phase, but we don't know how long that phase will last."However, Francis has made it clear he would not hesitate to step down if his health impeded him from leading the 1.3 billion-member Catholic Church.

  • Guide to the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict

    Pope Francis will preside at a funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square on Thursday for his predecessor former Pope Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95. There will be official delegations from Italy and Benedict's native Germany. After the end of his lying-in-state on Wednesday evening, Benedict's body was placed in a cypress coffin which was closed privately in the presence of a few close aides, such as his long-time secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, and other members of the household where he lived after he resigned the papacy in 2013, the first pope to do so in 600 years.

  • Employee arrested and charged with stealing over $302,000 after authorities say he was inspired by the movie ‘Office Space’

    No fax machines were injured in the process.

  • Danica McKellar, 48, shares no-makeup selfie: 'If there's any secret I've found to youth, it's in the attitude'

    The "Wonder Years" alum shared her thoughts on how to stay youthful — and it includes gratitude.

  • Sheriff Mark Lamb calls out 'attack on traditional values' in America, has a fix for that

    The sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, Mark Lamb, has a new children's book just published, "The Adventures of Seymour Clues and Mr. Mouse." Fox News Digital talked to him about why he wrote it.

  • Sheriff: Polk County burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff in, ask for ride to the airport

    Two people in Polk County were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said.

  • Feds want control of $460M Robinhood stake in fraud case against FTX founder

    Various creditors of FTX have filed court cases about the failed cryptocurrency exchange's Robinhood stake in an effort to take control of them.

  • Idaho Murder Suspect Accused of Bizarre Jail Antics by Female Inmate

    Monroe County Correctional Facility/Handout via ReutersThe man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their beds has allegedly spent his time in jail taunting guards and attempting to expose himself to a female inmate, according to a report.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who was arrested Friday in connection with the student deaths, was accused of a series of bizarre incidents at the Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania. Valerie Cipollina, 50, spoke to DailyMail.com about her ex

  • Man attacks jogger in local park — then needs rescuing himself, Oregon officials say

    “She was able to get away from the attacker and call for help. She is tenacious, and we’re glad she is safe.”

  • Ski resort employee dies after being ejected from chairlift

    An employee at a ski resort died after being ejected from a chairlift shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.

  • Second Kentucky prosecutor is targeted with impeachment, related to Bevin pardon request

    Boling's troubles started in 2020, when it was first reported that he cited false information when seeking a pardon from former Gov. Matt Bevin.