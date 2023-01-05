MEDIA ADVISORY: Third Anniversary Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752

PS752 Justice

In Solidarity with the Iranian Revolution

When: Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 11:00am-6:30pm EST



Reception and art gallery viewing: 11:00am-1:50pm

Ceremony: 2:00pm-4:00pm

Candlelight vigil public gathering: 4:30pm-6:30pm



Where: Meridian Arts Centre

5040 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 6R8



Candlelight vigil to be held at Mel Lastman Square

5100 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 5V7



What: The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752. The official ceremony will include speeches, special presentations and performances, and will be followed by a candlelight vigil.



Over 85 cities across Canada and around the world will join the Association to honour and remember the victims of Flight PS752 and to express solidarity with the Iranian Revolution. Further details on these additional events are outlined below.



Who: Members of the Association, including Hamed Esmaeilion, Spokesperson

Various elected officials

Additional guest speakers/performers

Media Details

Media are requested to RSVP to this event via the media contact provided below. Media who have RSVP’d will be granted access to the venue for the reception and art gallery viewing only .

Media recording and photography activity will NOT be permitted inside the auditorium during the official ceremony. Media are required to request access to the livestream link prior to Friday, January 6, 2023, by emailing the media contact.

Note for Farsi-Speaking Media: The Association’s Fact-Finding Report that was published in English in November 2021 is now available in Farsi. This document can be accessed here: https://www.ps752justice.com/fa/docs/

Additional Canadian & Global Events

In addition to the 12 Canadian cities outlined below, cities throughout 26 countries have also organized events on Sunday, January 8, 2023, to commemorate the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752 and stand in solidarity with Iranians fighting for freedom. For event details outside of Canada, please visit: https://rally.ps752justice.com/en-US

Calgary, AB: 2:00pm MDT at Calgary City Hall

Edmonton, AB: 3:00pm MDT at the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science, University of Alberta

London, ON: 2:00pm EST at Oxford St W & Proudfoot Ln

Ottawa, ON: 2:00pm EST at the National Gallery of Canada

Montreal, QB: 1:00pm EST rally from McGill University (Roddick Gates) to the gathering point at the International Civil Aviation Organization headquarters

Nanaimo, BC: 1:30pm PST at the intersection of Terminal Ave & Commercial St

Regina, SK: 1:00pm CST at Dr. William Riddell Centre, University of Regina

Saskatoon, SK: 2:00pm CST at Graduate Students’ Association Building, 1337 College Dr

St. John’s, NL: 2:00pm NST at the Core Sciences Building, whale atrium

Sudbury, ON: 1:30pm EST at Bell Park (York St Parking Lot)

Vancouver, BC: 2:00pm PST rally from Rey Sargent Park on 21 st and Lonsdale Ave to the gathering point at Shipbuilders Square

Winnipeg, MB: 1:00pm CST at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Additional Information

The Association has been advocating for truth and justice pertaining to the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 for nearly three years. The Association is committed to ensuring that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are held accountable before an impartial international court of justice for the downing of Flight PS752 that killed all 176 passengers on board and an unborn child.

The third anniversary event will highlight a major milestone in the Association’s pursuit of justice with the recent joint request from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the U.K. that the Iranian regime submit to binding arbitration under the Montreal Convention. The case can be referred to the International Court of Justice if all involved countries, including Iran, are unable to agree to terms of arbitration within six months.

