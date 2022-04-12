U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.98
    +6.69 (+7.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.30
    -5.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3770
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,724.79
    +249.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.20
    -2.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Media Advisory: TransAlta and TransAlta Renewables First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRSWF
  • TAC
  • TNSSF

CALGARY, AB, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) will release its first quarter 2022 results before markets open on Friday, May 6, 2022. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for investors, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties the same day beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. ET). The media will be invited to ask questions following analysts.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables") (TSX:RNW) will release its first quarter 2022 results before markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Any questions regarding TransAlta Renewables may be asked on the TransAlta conference call.

Please contact the conference operator five minutes prior to the call, noting "TransAlta Corporation" as the company.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call:
Toll-free North American participants call: 1-888-664-6392

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542834&tp_key=e92110bb4b

Related materials will be available on the Investor Centre section of TransAlta's website at http://www.transalta.com/investors/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate in the call, the instant replay is accessible at 1-888-390-0541 (Canada and USA toll free) with TransAlta pass code 261631 followed by the # sign. A transcript of the broadcast will be posted on TransAlta's website once it becomes available.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers clean, affordable, energy efficient, and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,968 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Washington and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.

For more information about TransAlta Renewables, visit its web site at transaltarenewables.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-transalta-and-transalta-renewables-first-quarter-2022-results-and-conference-call-301524354.html

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c5518.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Railways Rejects Default, Says It Paid Debt on Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Railways denied that it’s in default, saying it met all its debt obligations and that the money didn’t reach creditors because intermediaries blocked the payments.Most Read from BloombergNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsUkraine Update: Putin Calls Talks With Kyiv ‘at a De

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • Why This AMC Investment Tanked Today

    An AMC officer joined the board of new investment Hycroft Mining -- but it wasn't who retail investors wanted.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • BlackRock busted 3 managing directors plotting a jump to a rival firm — and fired them before they could quit

    Konnin Tam, Steve Lessar and Veena Isaac helped manage a $3 billion strategy in the private equity group’s secondaries unit.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • A new world order for the stock market is coming, explains BlackRock CIO

    There could be some big changes to markets, explains BlackRock's CIO Tony DeSpirito.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • Brazil Hedge Funds Cash In Big on Mistake by U.S. Bond Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian traders know inflation. After decades of dealing with wild bouts of it, they consider themselves experts on the topic. Their American counterparts, they say, got complacent.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Roku, Bulks Up on Biotech, Sells Twitter

    Ark Investment Management's Cathie Wood purchased several biotechnology and other tech-related stocks.

  • Why Apple’s Stock Buybacks—and Its Dividend—Could Get a Big Boost

    Flush with cash, the tech giant could announce a new, $90 billion share repurchase plan and a higher dividend, according to research from Citi.

  • 10 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some LNG shipping stocks, go directly to 5 LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. As energy transitions become the primary concerns of countries around the world, the role that liquified natural gas (LNG) could play in […]

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock or Wait for Lower Prices?

    Nvidia stock has been getting obliterated over the past few weeks, as it's now 25% off the March high. Will it continue lower?