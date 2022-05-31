MEDIA ADVISORY - Travel and Tourism Industry Calls on the Federal Government for Immediate Relief at the Border
The Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable is calling on the federal government to promote a responsible reboot of the travel and tourism industry during Canada's Tourism Week.
The Roundtable appreciates recent decisions by the federal government to increase the number of Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) screening officers, however, short-term actions can be taken to alleviate pressure on the system.
OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Travel and tourism industry leaders to host a press conference at the Shaw Centre.
Date:
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Time:
Remarks at 10:30 am, ET
Location:
The Shaw Centre
55 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON, K1N 9J2
Parliament Foyer, Level 3
Media to arrive via the Shaw Centre's main entrance which is located on
Media Teleconference Line:
Local: Toronto: 416-764-8682, Ottawa: 613-627-2404
Livestream:
Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable YouTube and Twitter Channels
Media Contact: Connor Whitworth, connor.whitworth@teneo.com
SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable
