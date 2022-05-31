U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.04
    -23.85 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.26
    +0.19 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -17.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2601
    -0.0053 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6800
    +1.0600 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,795.01
    +151.08 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.84
    -6.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Travel and Tourism Industry Calls on the Federal Government for Immediate Relief at the Border

·1 min read

  • The Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable is calling on the federal government to promote a responsible reboot of the travel and tourism industry during Canada's Tourism Week.

  • The Roundtable appreciates recent decisions by the federal government to increase the number of Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) screening officers, however, short-term actions can be taken to alleviate pressure on the system.

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Travel and tourism industry leaders to host a press conference at the Shaw Centre.

Canadian Travel &amp; Tourism Roundtable logo (CNW Group/Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable)
Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable logo (CNW Group/Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable)

Date:

Wednesday, June 1, 2022





Time:

Remarks at 10:30 am, ET

A media availability will follow in person and via teleconference.



Location:

The Shaw Centre




55 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON, K1N 9J2




Parliament Foyer, Level 3




Media to arrive via the Shaw Centre's main entrance which is located on
the corner of Colonel By Drive and Daly Avenue 





Media Teleconference Line:

Local: Toronto: 416-764-8682, Ottawa: 613-627-2404

North American Toll Free: 888-390-0549

Confirmation #: 43761187





Livestream:    

Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable YouTube and Twitter Channels

Media Contact: Connor Whitworth, connor.whitworth@teneo.com

SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c0576.html

Recommended Stories