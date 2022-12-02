U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

Media Advisory: TRREB to Release November Market Statistics and Related Commentary on Tuesday, December 6th

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
1 min read
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will release November 2022 market statistics on Tuesday, December 6th at 5:00 a.m. EST.

TRREB’s news release will highlight market trends and provide commentary on the following:

  • How the GTA housing market continues to adapt to a higher borrowing cost environment, in terms of sales and listings.

  • How selling prices are holding up across market segments.

  • Recent municipal and provincial policy announcements related to housing supply.

TRREB spokespeople, including President Kevin Crigger and Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer, will be available on Tuesday, December 6th for interviews.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

