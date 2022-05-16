MEDIA ADVISORY - TSB will hold a news conference to release its investigation report on the May 2020 fatal accident involving a fishing vessel in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will release its investigation report M20A0160 on the May 2020 fatal accident involving the fishing vessel Sarah Anne in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador.

When:

18 May 2022

10:00 a.m. (NDT)

Where:

Alt Hotel St. John's

Cyan Room

125 Water Street

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

How to participate:

Reporters must register in advance by sending an email to media@tsb.gc.ca.

News conference panelists:

Kathy Fox, TSB Chair

Clifford Harvey, Director of Investigations – Marine

Live webcast:

The news conference will be webcast live on the TSB YouTube channel.

This event is for media only.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

