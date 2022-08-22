MEDIA ADVISORY - TSB will issue two safety recommendations following investigation of 2019 train collision and derailment near Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will hold a news conference on 24 August 2022 to release its investigation report (R19W0002) on a January 2019 freight train collision and derailment near Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. The report contains two safety recommendations.

When:

24 August 2022

10:00 a.m. (CT)

Where:

Clarion Hotel & Suites

Manitoba Room

1445 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg (Manitoba) R3G 3P4

How to participate:

Reporters should register in advance by sending an email to media@tsb.gc.ca.

News conference panelists:

Kathy Fox, TSB Chair

Rob Johnston, Manager, Central Regional Operations – Rail

Abe Aronian, Senior Investigator

Live webcast:

The news conference will be webcast live on the TSB YouTube channel.

This event is for media only.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

