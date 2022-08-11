U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.00
    +32.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,535.00
    +275.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,491.75
    +99.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.50
    +17.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.36
    +1.43 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.70
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0350
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7610
    -0.0250 (-0.90%)
     

  • Vix

    19.77
    -2.00 (-9.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0340
    -0.8390 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,801.08
    +811.53 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.11
    +53.89 (+10.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.90
    -38.21 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Unifor to launch new comprehensive policy on rebuilding Canada's auto sector

·2 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Lana Payne, Unifor's new National President will unveil a new comprehensive policy document on Canada's auto sector at a live news conference on Zoom Thursday August 11, 2022.

Artist rendering of an Electric Vehicle (CNW Group/Unifor)
Artist rendering of an Electric Vehicle (CNW Group/Unifor)

The document, entitled "Navigating the road ahead – rebuilding Canada's powerhouse auto sector," was produced by the union's auto policy working ground which represents tens of thousands of auto assembly, parts, production, skilled trades, and related workers. The policy outlines a vision for vehicle and parts manufacturing that transforms Canada into a global leader as the world transitions to electric vehicle production.

Unifor is inviting accredited journalists to register in advance at this link to attend an online news conference led by the union's new National President. and representatives of Canada's auto and auto parts sectors.

Who:          Lana Payne, Unifor National President and auto workers
Where:       Via Zoom (register in advance to receive link)
When:        12:30–1 p.m. ET

To receive an advance, embargoed, PDF copy of the auto sector policy and recommendations, accredited journalists may email Natalie.Clancy@unifor.org. By doing so your media outlet agrees to honour a publication embargo in place until 12:30 p.m. ET on August 11, 2022.

A broadcast quality video of the news conference will be available for download upon request, along with unrestricted access to videos and images from the website which will be launched at the news conference.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 24,000 in the auto sector. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/11/c6199.html

