MEDIA ADVISORY - Upcoming Government of Canada Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be making an important announcement at the Rouge National Urban Park.

Date: March 21, 2023



Time: 1:00 p.m. (ET)



Location: Black Walnut Day Use Area, Rouge National Urban Park

10725 Reesor Rd, Markham, Ontario



Media representatives are asked to RSVP no later than 10:00 a.m. (ET) on March 21, 2023. If media representatives cannot attend in person and would like to tune in remotely, please advise at the same time.

