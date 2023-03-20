U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - Upcoming Government of Canada Announcement

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be making an important announcement at the Rouge National Urban Park.

Date:

March 21, 2023



Time:

1:00 p.m. (ET)



Location:

Black Walnut Day Use Area, Rouge National Urban Park


10725 Reesor Rd, Markham, Ontario


Media representatives are asked to RSVP no later than 10:00 a.m. (ET) on March 21, 2023. If media representatives cannot attend in person and would like to tune in remotely, please advise at the same time.

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC  #RougePark

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c9314.html

