U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.33 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0778
    -0.0058 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4950
    -0.2940 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,850.61
    +630.42 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.35 (-0.13%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY: Updated Restoration Numbers for FirstEnergy Customers

PR Newswire
·2 min read

AKRON, Ohio, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities continue restoration efforts for customers affected by yesterday's wind storm.

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

An earlier news release reflected the number of customers restored at each FirstEnergy electric company rather than those that remain without power. Corrected information as of 3:00 p.m. follows:

  • The Illuminating Company: Approximately 78,500 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 20,900 customers remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

  • Ohio Edison: Approximately 152,900 customers in northern and central Ohio lost power due to the storm, and 53,300 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

  • Penn Power: Approximately 54,900 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 13,000 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

  • Penelec: Approximately 52,400 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 14,200 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

  • West Penn Power: Approximately 52,600 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power due to the storm, and 7,900 remain without service. The majority of West Penn Power customers are expected to have service restored by 11 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Customers in the hardest hit area of Butler County are expected to have service restored by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

  • Mon Power: Approximately 46,500 customers in West Virginia lost power due to the storm, and 13,900 remain without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power restored by 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-updated-restoration-numbers-for-firstenergy-customers-301781598.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Impax CEO Says Funds Have Run Out of ‘Investible’ Green Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Impax Asset Management Group, which runs one of the world’s biggest investment portfolios geared toward a low-carbon economy, is warning that even after the latest wave of subsidies and incentives, there just aren’t enough places to allocate green capital.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyUS Mulls More Support for Banks Wh

  • Geothermal developer wants to delist endangered Nevada toad

    In an unusual move that could pit two Biden administration agencies against each other, the developer of a planned Nevada geothermal power plant says it intends to sue U.S wildlife officials to overturn the endangered species listing of a toad in adjacent wetlands. Ormat Technologies said in a 60-day notice of its intent to sue the Interior Department's Fish and Wildlife Service that the listing of the Dixie Valley toad in December was illegal.

  • Why keeping Bitcoin mining in the U.S. helps the economy and national security—and even the environment

    Bitcoin mining is going to happen. It's best to have it happen it here.

  • Berlin climate proposal fails to get enough yes votes to win

    A Sunday referendum in Berlin that would have forced the city to ramp up its climate goals failed because there weren't enough votes in favor of the proposal, the German news agency dpa reported. After about 98% of the votes had been counted, the supporters of the proposal were just ahead of the opponents of such a change in the law, according to an announcement by the city-state's election administration. The second requirement, a quorum of at least 25% of all eligible voters, was not met, dpa reported.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Roth IRA Withdrawal Rules and Penalties You Probably Don't Know About But Should

    Roth IRAs are one of the many ways you can save for retirement. Their key benefit – you can withdraw funds in retirement without paying taxes on the distributions – has made them very popular among tax-savvy investors. Still, there … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Withdrawal Rules and Penalties appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Quiet Bank Weekend For Market Rally; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Futures loom on a quiet bank weekend for the market rally attempt. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • Tesla Aggressively Increases Production

    Tesla wants to continue to dominate the automotive industry in the coming years. After seeing the rivals get closer, Elon Musk's group has unleashed an offensive in recent months to repel them. Tesla has lowered the prices of all its models, from the popular Model 3 and Model Y to the very luxurious Model X and Model S.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab Stock Got Hit in the Bank Mess. Be Careful.

    The brokerage’s stock has plunged by more than a third this year as customers yank cash from low-yielding “sweep” accounts. What’s ahead.

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed View

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are piling into wagers that a US recession is around the corner amid a growing dissonance between how markets and the Federal Reserve see the outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Da

  • What Counts Toward the Gift Tax?

    If you give someone cash or property valued at more than the 2023 annual exclusion limit of $17,000 ($34,000 for married joint filers), you'll have to fill out Form 709 for gift tax purposes. But don't fret. This doesn't always … Continue reading → The post How to Fill Out Form 709 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco will start building a huge refining complex in northeastern China as soon as next month, reviving a plan to be an all-inclusive source of energy and chemicals as the Asian nation eyes long-term energy security.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCre

  • The Flight to Safety Is About the Next Recession, Not Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears of tightening financial conditions leading to a recession are driving traders to rethink their risk exposure and seek out safety in the stock market. Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister Says“It ain’t