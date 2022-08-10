U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

Media Advisory - Viola Desmond recognized by the Government of Canada as a Person of National Historic Significance

·1 min read

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, will take part in a Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada plaque unveiling ceremony to commemorate the national historic significance of Viola Desmond (1914-1965).

Desmond, an African Canadian Halifax business woman, ignited nationwide attention to the African Nova Scotian Community's struggle for equal rights and was recognized as an icon of the human rights and freedoms movement in Canada.

Minister Fraser will make the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date:  

Friday, August 12, 2022 



Time:  

Ceremony starts at 11 a.m. (ADT)


Media are asked to arrive at 10:45 a.m.          



Location:

Former Roseland Theatre


188 Provost Street


New Glasgow, Nova Scotia




Alternate location (in case of inclement weather):


New Glasgow Academy 


93 Albert St


New Glasgow NS

 

