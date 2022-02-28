U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement for Newfoundland and Labrador

·1 min read

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an important announcement regarding infrastructure in Newfoundland and Labrador with the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, and Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East.


Date:

Monday, February 28, 2022



Time:

1:30 p.m. NST


Event URL:

Please contact Kathryn Sommers at KathrynSummers@gov.nl.ca
to register and receive a link to the Zoom virtual event.

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovNL

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets opened in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv plan to meet Russian counterparts, hours after President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert. Belarus was preparing to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to help its ally Moscow, the Washington Post reported, citing an unnamed U.S. official. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite

  • Energy Firms Snap Up Russian Gas as Europe Seeks Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- European leaders talking up plans to wean the continent off Russian natural gas are facing a harsh reality: energy companies are buying more as the war rages in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Ste

  • Here's why Putin won't win

    I am no Kremlinologist, armchair or otherwise, but I’ve seen enough of Vlad and his authoritarian ilk to have a feel for his M.O.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after another round of sanctions on Russia over the weekend fueled concerns about energy shortages.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysFutures jumped as m

  • Exxon’s Bank in Russia Among Those Hit by Sanctions Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A bank used by Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay the salaries and pensions of its workforce in Russia was among those sanctioned by the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Cou

  • UK to impose financial sanctions against Russia's central bank

    The measures announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak and the BoE's Andrew Bailey will affect the Central bank of Russia, the Ministry of Finance and the Russian National Wealth fund.

  • Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

    Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor

  • Rouble collapses to record low as Russia doubles interest rates to 20pc - live updates

    Rouble crashes to record low; Moscow Exchange closed Oil surges above $103 a barrel; Gas prices leap 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.5pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Israeli foreign minister warns cabinet against helping Russian oligarchs

    Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid warned cabinet ministers on Sunday not to help Russian-Jewish oligarchs who were targeted by international sanctions or could be targeted in the future, according to three ministers who attended the cabinet meeting.Why it matters: Oligarchs who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin are among the main targets of U.S. and European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Many Russian oligarchs have assets, bank accounts and businesses in Israel.Stay

  • Putin may have ‘lost touch with reality,’ expert says

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is now isolated and increasingly paranoid, having launched a war in Ukraine that has alarmed even some of his closest advisers, says Catherine Belton, a former Moscow-based correspondent for the Financial Times,

  • German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

    In an emotional video, a translator can be heard struggling to translate Zelensky’s message

  • Goldman sees commodities rally on Russia-Ukraine crisis, sanctions

    "The range of near-term price outcomes for commodities has become extreme, given the concern of further military escalation, energy sanctions or potential for a cease-fire." Goldman said in a note to clients on Sunday. Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

  • U.S. official: Belarus is preparing to join Russian invasion of Ukraine

    U.S. official: Belarus is preparing to join Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • EU nations intend to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, foreign policy chief says

    EU nations intend to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, foreign policy chief says

  • Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system

    A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday, appearing to show a drone taking out a Russian missile system.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • Why the world is waging economic war on Russia

    Sanctions imposed by Western nations will cause major repercussions for Russia's financial system.

  • Oil Jump Jolting Turkey Is Red Flag for Rest of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets in Turkey are flashing warning signs that inflationary pressures are building in the developing world as oil prices spike.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysDespite spending

  • 'Suspending the gas tax is a mistake': Tax Foundation

    Biden administration officials and Democrat senators are considering a suspension of the federal fuel tax in order to combat record inflation levels ahead of the Federal Reserve’s planned rate hikes. According to the Tax Foundation, suspending the fuel tax would actually do more harm than good for surging prices.