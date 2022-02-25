U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement for Newfoundland and Labrador

·1 min read

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an important announcement regarding infrastructure in Newfoundland and Labrador with the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, and Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East.


Date:

Monday, February 28, 2022


Time:

1:30 p.m. NST


Event URL:

Please contact Kathryn Sommers at KathrynSummers@gov.nl.ca to
register and receive a link to the Zoom virtual event.

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GovNL

