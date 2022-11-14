Media Advisory - Watch as Six Teams of Top Scientists Compete for One of Canada's Biggest Medical Research Prizes to Help Transform Healthcare on November 16th

St. Michael's Hospital Foundation hosts its 8th annual medical research competition

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Join St. Michael's Foundation for its eighth annual Angels Den to watch six teams of top scientists compete for Canada's largest medical research prizes, totaling $500,000. The event will stream on November 16, 2022 at angelsden.ca. During the hour-long episode, scientists from St. Michael's Hospital will compete for one of two research prizes of $150,000, the largest individual medical research prizes in Canada. Viewers can vote for their favourite team too.

From left to right: Reshmi Nair, Gillian Riley, Eugenia Addy and Samantha Yammine (CNW Group/St. Michael's Hospital Foundation)

What: St. Michael's Foundation's annual medical research competition, Angels Den, is back for the eighth consecutive year to award $500,000 in research prize money to top scientists who transform care in women's health, long-covid, ventilation, nerve damage and kidney stones, as well as prevent disease outbreak.

When: November 16th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST

Who: Renowned Canadian broadcast personality Reshmi Nair is hosting this year's competition alongside three celebrity judges who will weigh in and award the six competing teams; Neuroscientist and popular Science Communicator Samantha Yammine, Canadian chemist and the CEO of Visions of Science Network for Learning, Eugenia Addy and President & CEO of Tangerine Bank, Gillian Riley.

Where: Tune into Angels Den streaming at angelsden.ca to gain access to the groundbreaking thinking that goes on behind the scenes at one of the country's top research hospitals. Immediately following the hour-long virtual event viewers can cast their votes for whom they think should win.

St. Michael's Foundation stops at nothing to fund the relentless pursuit of solutions to some of the world's most intractable health challenges. Bolstered by its fierce community of donors and volunteers, the foundation mobilizes people, businesses and foundations to support St. Michael's Hospital and Providence Healthcare's world-leading health teams in designing the best care – when, where and how patients need it. In building state-of-the-art facilities that comfort and heal. In performing research that prevents illness and customizes treatments. In rooting medical education in empathy. In harnessing data and artificial intelligence to make access to health care faster and treatments more precise. And in making health equity even more central to its mission.

More information can be found at angelsden.ca.

