MEDIA ALERT / CAMERA CALL - TORONTO YOM HASHOAH COMMEMORATION

April 17, 7:00 p.m. EDT; Holy Blossom Temple

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Holocaust Remembrance Day, known in the Jewish community as Yom Hashoah, begins this year on the evening of April 17 and continues until sundown on April 18.

Toronto's Jewish community will come together in person, for a community-wide Yom Hashoah commemoration to remember the victims of the Holocaust, honour the survivors, and reaffirm the commitment to preserve the memories and lessons of the Shoah (Hebrew for Holocaust and used colloquially by Jews globally). This year also marks the 80th Anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising, an act of resistance and revolt by hundreds of Jewish insurgents in 1943.

The event is hosted by the Toronto Holocaust Museum (opening this June), alongside partner organizations Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, Canadian Society for Yad Vashem, the Azrieli Foundation, Facing History and Ourselves, and March of the Living, Canada.

A virtual streaming option will be available for those who wish to participate online.

WHEN:

Monday, April 17, 7:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE:

Holy Blossom Temple - 1950 Bathurst St

**A virtual streaming option will be available for those who wish to participate online.

WHAT:

A candle lighting ceremony

A moving tribute to Toronto-based Holocaust survivors we have lost throughout this past year

Remarks from Canadian officials, dignitaries and community leaders

Songs performed by The Bialik Hebrew Day School's Choirs

A keynote conversation featuring Holocaust survivors: Pinchas Gutter and Irene Kurtz*

Interview opportunity with Dara Solomon, Executive Director, Toronto Holocaust Museum*



* Those indicated by an asterisk are available for interviews.

WHO:

This event is free and open to the public.

**Members of the public wishing to attend in person or virtually must register at holocaustcentre.com/yom-hashoah-2023.

For more information and guest registration, visit holocaustcentre.com/yom-hashoah-2023 .

About the Toronto Holocaust Museum

Founded by Holocaust survivors in 1985 as a place dedicated to sharing their stories with students, the revitalized Museum—one of the first to be designed for the post-survivor era—will ensure their testimonies continue to be shared long after they are gone. The new Museum will present an immersive educational experience for students from across the GTA. It will also serve as a site of memory for descendant families, affirming the enduring legacy of their parents and grandparents. The Toronto Holocaust Museum will inspire visitors to think deeply about the tragedies of the Shoah and to make connections between the Holocaust, world events, and contemporary Canadian life.

