MEDIA ALERT! Discovery Behavioral Health Hosts 'COVID 19 Fatigue: Still Coping,' A Free-To-The- Public Webinar on Friday, Feb. 18, 11 am PT

·3 min read

Mental health professionals to provide practical tips and answer questions from the public about managing stress and fatigue during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health will host a free Q&A video webcast, "COVID-19 Fatigue: Still Coping," tomorrow, Friday, Feb, 18 at 11 am PT. The live online event will feature a panel of professionals discussing mental health topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including emotional health and well-being, how to manage stress and anxiety with concrete coping skills, and ways to combat the feeling of fatigue. A Q&A session with the attending audience will follow the panel discussion.

&#39;COVID 19 Fatigue: Still Coping&#39; webinar
'COVID 19 Fatigue: Still Coping' webinar

According to panelist Andrea Piazza, Director of Virtual Programming for Center for Discovery and Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program, "Pandemic fatigue is an inescapable reality of our modern world. It's something many of us have been tolerating for such a long time that it's become akin to a personality trait; however, there are effective, research-based methods to cope with stress that are endorsed by mental health professionals."

Piazza, who is a licensed mental health counselor, offers three practical tips for coping with COVID fatigue:

  1. Check In With Yourself: On a scale of 1-10 where 10 is the worst, how bad is my pandemic anxiety right now? If you're struggling specifically with blue-screen or zoom burnout, take the following assessment and think of ways to set limits around screen time: Zoom Exhaustion & Fatigue Scale

  2. Write It Out: Journal and put your worries onto a piece of paper. Next, use a highlighter to mark the thoughts that are not realistic, such as "I will just have to wait to start living my life until the pandemic is over." Although the feelings behind this thought are valid, it's not fair or healthy to continually push back the start date of your life.

  3. Make A Plan: What are three small things you can start doing to feel like you again? Plan for when and how to do them in a way that is not emotionally exhausting and preferable simple. For example, you love trying new food but you're still not comfortable sitting in restaurants because the consistently shifting CDC guidelines and mask mandates make

Additional COVID-related mental health topics will be discussed during the event. Piazza will be joined on the panel by:

  • Jen Carvalho, VP, Operations, DBH Substance Use Division

  • Cameron Bolish, CEO, PaRC (Prevention and Recovery Center)

  • Peter Fowler, Director of Education, Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program

  • Dr. Celisa Flores (Moderator), Clinical Outreach Representative, Center for Discovery

Those who are interested in attending the free webinar can register at Eventbrite.

About Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.
Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable since its inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric services, addiction medicine, neurocenters and telehealth, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers, including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities and a caring community – for life. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

Media Contact:
Greg Ptacek Communications
Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.
323-841-8002
gptacek@discoverybh.com

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health)
Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-discovery-behavioral-health-hosts-covid-19-fatigue-still-coping-a-free-to-the--public-webinar-on-friday-feb-18-11-am-pt-301485410.html

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

