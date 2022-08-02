MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that Bill Long, Global Head of Digital Interconnection and Networking, will present at the Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 3:25 p.m. MST.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

