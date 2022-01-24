U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ALERT: RAMBUS TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it will hold a conference call on February 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results.

This call will be webcast and can be accessed via Rambus' website at investor.rambus.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Rambus Investor Relations website or for one week at the following numbers: (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with ID# 5264419.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contact:
Nicole Noutsios
Rambus Investor Relations
(510) 315-1003
rambus@nmnadvisors.com

