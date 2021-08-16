U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

MEDIA ALERT - This Thursday, Buy a Teen Burger® and Help Canadians Living with Multiple Sclerosis

·5 min read

A&W Canada is donating $2 from every Teen Burger® sold on Burgers to Beat MS Day
this Thursday, August 19th to the MS Society of Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Listen up burger lovers! This Thursday, A&W Canada, the MS Society of Canada, and Christine Sinclair, Olympic gold medalist, all-time leading scorer in international women's soccer, and Canadian women's national soccer team captain, are celebrating the 13th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day and rallying Canadians to raise awareness and crucial funds to help people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

On Burgers to Beat MS Day - Thursday, August 19th – A&W Canada will donate $2 from every Teen Burger® sold via drive-thru, take-out, the A&W mobile app, dine-in (select regions) and third-party delivery partners across Canada, to the MS Society of Canada.

Canada has over 1,000 A&W restaurants across the country and on this day, Canadians from coast-to-coast can eat good food while making a difference for people living with MS by purchasing a Teen Burger® through any of the following methods:

  • Drive-Thru: A&W restaurants with drive-thrus are open. You can order as normal, or order ahead using A&W's mobile app for contactless payment.

  • Take-out: Get your order to-go from your closest A&W location.

  • A&W Mobile Ordering: You can order a Teen Burger® and prepay using A&W's mobile app. Simply choose a location that's convenient for you and select drive-thru or take-out.

  • Dine-in: Visit your local A&W restaurant for a dine-in experience and enjoy a Teen Burger® on location! (select regions)

  • Delivery: Get your Teen Burger® delivered through A&W's third-party delivery partners: Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes, at participating locations. Every A&W partner offers contactless delivery options. Delivery partners vary from restaurant to restaurant.

Since launching in 2008, Burgers to Beat MS has raised over $16 million. In its 13th year, A&W Canada hopes to raise more than $1.5 million for the MS Society, bringing the total to more than $17 million raised in support of Canadians affected by MS. This initiative is close to the hearts of A&W Canada and wouldn't be possible without the dedication and ongoing support of A&W franchisees, who have worked around the clock to ensure this year's campaign supports the tens of thousands of Canadians living with MS.

What: A&W's 13th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day is on Thursday, August 19th where $2 from every Teen Burger® sold across Canada will go towards helping people living with MS. Guests are encouraged to celebrate by ordering a Teen Burger® to enjoy with their close family and friends.

Where: A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you.

When: Thursday, August 19th, 2021; all day from open to close.

Why: Show your support for Canadians affected by MS and help raise funds in support of this disease. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. Approximately 1 in every 400 Canadians live with MS – more than 90,000 people in Canada.

How: Canadians can order a Teen Burger® via drive-thru, take-out, the A&W mobile app, dine-in (select regions) and third-party delivery partners.

Spread the word by posting on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada to help raise awareness.

Want to make a difference before August 19th? From now through Thursday, guests can raise funds by choosing to round-up their bill with any purchase, making an online donation at BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or when ordering through A&W's mobile app.

About A&W Canada
A&W is proud to be a Canadian company - 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. A leader in the QSR industry, we believe that sourcing simple, great-tasting ingredients, farmed with care is the right thing to do. Our brand, our restaurants, and our people are known for being innovators who champion and embrace change. We serve Canadians coast to coast with over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada
Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

Susan Senecal, Pamela Valentine and other A&W and MS Society of Canada spokespeople are available for interviews between Wednesday, August 18th and Thursday, August 19th.

Editor's Note: Your local A&W restaurant, MS Society of Canada representative and/or other Burgers to Beat MS partners may send you additional details about the campaign.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

Saul Lewis
Strategic Objectives
slewis@strategicobjectives.com
C: 416 366 7735 x0309

Jennifer Asselin
MS Society of Canada
Jennifer.Asselin@mssociety.ca
C: 1-800-268-7582 ext. 3144

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/16/c6498.html

