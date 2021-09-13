U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.68
    +0.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9980
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,006.31
    -414.34 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.40
    +6.52 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

MEDIA ALERT: VIRTUAL EVENT-- Racial Disparities in Economic Espionage Act Prosecutions: A Window into the New Red Scare

Committee of 100
·3 min read

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Committee of 100, a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, healthcare, and the arts focused on public policy, civic engagement, and philanthropy.

WHAT: Join Committee of 100 for a special event during which leading experts from the legal, higher education, civil liberties, and public policy arenas will discuss findings from new research that sheds light on significant racial disparities in the implementation of the Economic Espionage Act (EEA) of 1996 as well as under the China initiative. Data from the research is drawn from nearly 300 defendants across nearly 200 separate cases. The event will be hosted and moderated by Committee of 100 and will consist of the first public unveiling of research led jointly by Committee of 100 and Andrew Chongseh Kim.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS & PANELISTS (in alphabetical order)
- Judy Chu (U.S. Congresswoman for the 27th District of California)
- Ashley Gorski (Senior Staff Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union)
- Zhengyu Huang (President, Committee of 100)
- Andrew Chongseh Kim (Attorney, Greenberg Traurig and Visiting Scholar, South Texas College of Law)
- Carol Lam (Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California)
- Margaret K. Lewis (Professor of Law at Seton Hall University)
- Gary Locke (Chairman of Committee of 100, President of Bellevue College)
- William Tong (Attorney General for the State of Connecticut
- Frank H. Wu (President of Queens College, Committee of 100 Member)

COMMENTARIES (in alphabetical order) After the event, there will be posted commentaries from:
- Ashley Gorski (Senior Staff Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union)
- Dr. Randy Katz (United Microelectronics Corporation Distinguished Professor in Electrical Engineering and
Computer Science, and Vice Chancellor for Research, UC Berkeley)
- Carol Lam (Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California)
- Margaret K. Lewis (Professor of Law at Seton Hall University)
- Patrick Toomey (Senior Staff Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union)
- Dr. Jeremy Wu (Co-organizer of APA Justice and Committee of 100 Member)

WHEN: September 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Eastern Time

HOW: Full agenda and RSVP for the webinar here:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3P97cbCZTYa1w60cT-lnJQ

NOTES:
Media interviews are available upon request in both English and Mandarin post-event. The white paper research will be made available after the conclusion of the event. The event will be recorded. Follow Committee of 100 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for updates.

ABOUT: Committee of 100 is a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, healthcare, and the arts focused on public policy engagement, civic engagement, and philanthropy. For over 30 years, Committee of 100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the dual missions of promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and constructive relations between the United States and Greater China. Visit https://www.committee100.org.

# # #

CONTACT: CONTACT: Charles Zinkowski Director of Communications & Programming Committee of 100 czinkowski@committee100.org Emma Wu Media and Social Media Manager Committee of 100 ewu@committee100.org


Recommended Stories

  • Union at Albemarle Atacama plant rejects new contract offer, strike continues

    A Chilean union at Albemarle Corp, the world's top lithium producer, said on Monday it had rejected the company's latest labor contract offer, leaving workers to continue a walk off that has extended for more than a month. The 135-member "Albemarle Salar" union, which comprises about half the workers at its key Salar production plant, went on strike in August after failing to reach a deal with the U.S.-based lithium miner. The union called the contract offer "discriminatory" and said it would only foster salary inequality among its workers.

  • British American Tobacco allegedly negotiated bribe for Mugabe, new evidence reveals

    BBC Panorama joint investigation claims company involved in conspiracy to pay between $300,000 and $500,000 to former Zimbabwean leader’s party

  • Texas woman shoots dead ‘peeping Tom’ she saw lurking outside her window

    Man staggers after being shot and dies in driveway of Houston home

  • Woman Kicked Down Escalator at Subway Station in Brooklyn

    Police in New York City released video on September 13 that they said shows an unidentified male kicking a 32-year-old woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator inside a Brooklyn subway station.The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said the incident happened at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center station in downtown Brooklyn at around 7:15 pm on Thursday, September 9. Security-camera footage shows the moment of the attack, and the suspect exiting a turnstile shortly before it happened, police said.Police said the suspect and the victim had a verbal exchange before the suspect kicked the woman in the chest, causing her to tumble several feet down the escalator.According to local media, police said the woman told the suspect to say “excuse me” after he had shoved past her while climbing the escalator. He replied, “I did,” and then turned and kicked her in the chest, the New York Daily News reported.“The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, however, she refused medical attention at the scene,” the NYPD said. The suspect fled, they added.The NYPD appealed to the public for identifying the suspect, who they said is wanted for assault, and were offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information. Credit: NYPD via Storyful

  • 'Black Capitalism' Promised a Better City for Everyone. What Happened?

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Panther Graphics printing plant sits along a row of red brick buildings and empty parking lots on the edge of a circular highway that separates this city’s downtown from a largely Black neighborhood to the north. Nearby, there is a warehouse, a Baptist church and a billboard that warns “A Shot From A Gun Can’t Be Undone,” a reference to Rochester’s soaring murder rate. Tony Jackson, the owner of Panther Graphics, grew up here, the oldest of six children. His mother died whe

  • Help Wanted: Kohl’s, Walmart Step Up Holiday Hiring

    Retailers are boosting hiring efforts to fight the labor shortage.

  • Elizabeth Holmes' co-defendant denied a guaranteed seat at her trial

    The federal judge overseeing the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Monday denied a request by her co-defendant Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani for guaranteed access to the high-profile proceedings.

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Woman shoots through wall and kills ‘peeping Tom’ outside her Texas home, cops say

    Fearing for her safety, she grabbed a rifle, the woman told police.

  • Man charged in Singapore for 'wakeboarding' at War Memorial Park

    A 24-year-old Singaporean man was charged on Monday (13 September) after he was recorded wakeboarding at the War Memorial Park in July.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Custody fight over child, 6, who survived Italy cable crash

    A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy, who claim the child was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend. Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling, died when the cable car slammed into a mountainside on May 23 after the cable broke. After the boy was released from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment for critical injuries, Italian juvenile court officials ruled that the child could live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy.

  • Video: Woman kicked down subway escalator in Brooklyn

    The video shows the man kicking the woman in the chest after he walked past her on the stairs.

  • Ola’s new factory will be run entirely by women

    While much of the assembly line is automated, women will fill a variety of technical roles, from production assistants to supervisors.

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • QAnon Followers Threaten Hospital After Outspoken COVID Denier Dies Of COVID

    Veronica Wolski was known for spreading anti-vaccine and pro-QAnon messages.

  • Pub landlady turns away her own daughter because she hasn’t had COVID jab

    Shelly Jones has insisted that customers at the Minerva Inn in Plymouth, Devon, must be vaccinated.

  • Israel accuses spoon-tunnel fugitives of plotting terror attack

    The Palestinian prisoners who dug out of an Israeli jail using a rusty spoon last week were plotting a terror attack in their window of freedom, Israeli prosecutors have said.

  • Pregnant woman fatally shot after breaking up fight at her baby shower

    A pregnant woman was killed after she was shot in the head while trying to break up a fight after her baby shower in Harlem Sunday morning.

  • Student removes US flags at Missouri 9/11 memorial, says it was ‘imperialist’ display

    The memorial display “actively disrespects those who have died because of American invasion,” the student said.