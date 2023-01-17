MEDIA BRIEFING - 2023 METRO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO (TSX: MRU) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and will announce its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. On this occasion, three virtual events will be held, including a media briefing at 11:15 a.m.

Information :

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10 a.m.

To access the webcasting platform, click here. Please note that you will only be able to login from 9:45 a.m. on the morning of the event, using the "Guest" function.

Media briefing at 11:15 a.m.



Members of the media are invited to virtually meet with Eric La Flèche, President and CEO, and François Thibault, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, at 11:15 a.m. Please email media@metro.ca to register and receive the link for access to the platform where you will have the opportunity to ask your questions. Please note, this meeting is for media representatives only. Pre-registration is required.

Reminder - Call at 1:30 p.m.



The company will hold a call for investors and financial analysts at 1:30 pm. Click here for more details.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

