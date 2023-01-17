U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.92
    -0.17 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.65
    -296.96 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,108.26
    +29.10 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.90
    -4.13 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    +0.62 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.40
    -11.30 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0806
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5370
    +0.0260 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2283
    +0.0086 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2700
    -0.1710 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,350.71
    +20.69 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.67
    +4.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

MEDIA BRIEFING - 2023 METRO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO (TSX: MRU) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and will announce its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. On this occasion, three virtual events will be held, including a media briefing at 11:15 a.m.

Information:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10 a.m.

To access the webcasting platform, click here. Please note that you will only be able to login from 9:45 a.m. on the morning of the event, using the "Guest" function.

Media briefing at 11:15 a.m.

Members of the media are invited to virtually meet with Eric La Flèche, President and CEO, and François Thibault, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, at 11:15 a.m. Please email media@metro.ca to register and receive the link for access to the platform where you will have the opportunity to ask your questions. Please note, this meeting is for media representatives only. Pre-registration is required.

Reminder - Call at 1:30 p.m.

The company will hold a call for investors and financial analysts at 1:30 pm. Click here for more details.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c5321.html

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana High School Sports Awards back with live show in 2023

    Indiana High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, which is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

  • U.S. bank regulator weighing giving more insight into its supervisory process- acting head

    Bank regulators should also develop “credible mechanisms” to compel divestitures at large banks, when it is necessary to reduce their size and complexity, said Michael Hsu, the acting comptroller of the currency, in a speech at the Brookings Institution. The OCC’s escalation framework includes four levels to compel banks to fix issues, starting with a non-public supervisory finding and intensifying to an enforcement action and eventually a growth restriction if the regulator finds that deficiencies have still not been addressed, Hsu said. If a growth restriction is not effective, regulators would then consider “breaking up the bank,” or forcing the firm to sell off business lines or assets, he said.

  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at AST SpaceMobile, Inc.'s...

  • Tips for Married Couples To Get On the Same Page About Finances

    One of the many things that became "real" once my husband and I got married is our finances. For four years, our only discussion about money was in the notes of Venmo transactions. I had no idea how...

  • Disney pushes back on Nelson Peltz

    Disney is taking off the gloves in its battle with activist Nelson Peltz, who says the media giant needs to restore its magic.

  • Every angle of Ja Morant’s gravity-defying dunk over the Pacers’ Jalen Smith

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant unleashed what could be the NBA dunk of the year. Watch it, and read the reaction from around the league.

  • Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the Saints

    The L.A. Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, which carries several implications for the New Orleans Saints and Sean Payton.

  • Why Roblox Stock Suddenly Jumped This Morning

    On Tuesday, video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) published its key performance metrics for the month of December, and the numbers looked surprisingly good. Roblox is unusual in that it releases key metrics every month, in contrast to the more common corporate practice of releasing data once per quarter. To emphasize these results, Roblox had 61.5 million DAUs in December, up 8% just since November.

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Here's Why Shares of Goldman Sachs Are Down 7.5% Today

    Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) are falling today, down by 7.5% as of 11:56 a.m. ET after the investment banking giant reported disappointing earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Goldman posted Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32 on total revenue of $10.59 billion, which missed estimates by a mile. Analysts had been expecting the company to report $5.48 in EPS on total revenue of $10.83 billion.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Eni (E) Makes Gas Discovery at Nargis-1 Well Offshore Egypt

    The discovery is intended to be developed by utilizing Eni's (E) existing facilities.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy in 2023

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is off to a good start in 2023, with its share price up by 14% year to date. While the company's e-commerce and cloud computing segments are still under pressure from ongoing macroeconomic challenges, new business opportunities can help power the next leg of long-term growth. Let's discuss three reasons Amazon stock could make an excellent long-term investment.

  • Should You Think About Buying Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Now?

    While Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • Better Buy: Shopify vs. MercadoLibre Stock

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are two leading players in the e-commerce space, with different business models and sets of strengths. Shopify stands as a top provider of online services that make it easy for businesses big and small to launch and expand online retail platforms. Meanwhile, MercadoLibre is a top provider of e-commerce platforms and payment-processing services in the Latin American market.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

    Semiconductor companies are cyclical and heavily influenced by macroeconomic factors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) are two industry-leading companies at the forefront of the chip industry. Howard Smith (Nvidia): There's no doubt that Nvidia stock was given too much of a premium valuation based on the growth investors expected.

  • Why Riot Platforms, Hut 8 Mining Corp, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 10% higher earlier today. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded as much as 19% higher today but now only trade about 8% higher, while shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up about 14% but now are only up about 4.5%. Riot, Hut 8, and HIVE Blockchain are all Bitcoin miners, meaning their business model involves trying to mine as many Bitcoin as possible in the most efficient manner.