Media Central Announces Option Grants

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation Inc. ("MCC" or the "Company") (CSE: FLYY) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 stock options to advisors of the Company, each of which entitles the holder to acquire one common share of MCC at an exercise price of $0.02 until the earlier of (i) July 16, 2026; and (ii) the date the optionee ceases to be a service provider of the Company. The options vest as to 25% immediately, as to a further 25% on each of October 16, 2021, January 16, 2022 and April 16, 2022.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com.

