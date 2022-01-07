U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,686.06
    -9.99 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,320.81
    +84.34 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,970.44
    -110.43 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.62
    -10.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.85
    -0.61 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7850
    +0.0520 (+3.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6500
    -0.1900 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,845.51
    -1,212.29 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.64
    +1.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT GIANT SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS DARKTRACE COVERAGE ACROSS ITS BUSINESS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that one of Europe's largest media conglomerates has expanded coverage of Darktrace's Self-Learning AI to defend the business from sophisticated and disruptive cyber-threats.

The company, which serves tens of millions of consumers and businesses across Europe, has decided to bolster its cyber defense by expanding Darktrace's coverage across its digital enterprise and signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Darktrace across several contracts. It has deployed Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System to interrupt novel threats as they arise, be these in the cloud or the corporate network, by learning the digital DNA of the business.

The media and entertainment industry has been targeted by attackers looking to steal and monetize valuable assets such as intellectual property through extortion. Whether hackers are seeking financial gain or looking to promote an ideological cause, the industry is ripe with opportunity for crippling threats such as ransomware. Darktrace's AI can stop ransomware in seconds, and stops an attack somewhere in the world every minute.

"Reliable and trustworthy sources of media and information play an essential role in our society, and broadcasting in particular has proven to be a critical service as the world has navigated the pandemic," said Poppy Gustafsson OBE, CEO of Darktrace. "I am delighted that Darktrace is expanding its reach across such a major customer in this space, so that our AI technology can spot and stop threats before news stations are taken down or confidential data is stolen."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK.L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects almost 6,000 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. The company's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has 1,600 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-and-entertainment-giant-significantly-expands-darktrace-coverage-across-its-business-301456380.html

SOURCE Darktrace

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/07/c9634.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Again on Friday

    After Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock bounced back briefly yesterday from its sell-off earlier in the week, Friday arrived with more bad news for its investors -- and that news arrived already a month stale. As Reuters just reported, the video gaming platform's Chinese app "was shut down on Dec. 8." Roblox stock is down 4.4% as of 10:20 a.m. ET today.

  • Roblox takes down China app, says building another version

    U.S. video gaming platform Roblox Corp., has taken down its Chinese app that fronted its expansion efforts into the country, telling Reuters it was part of "a number of important transitory actions" as it builds its next version. The LuoBuLesi app, which Roblox launched in July in partnership with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings,, was shut down on Dec. 8, disappearing from mainland app stores. The app's importance to Roblox's expansion in China was prominently discussed in the company prospectus for its New York stock exchange listing in March, which saw the gaming platform valued at nearly $30 billion.

  • Macy’s Is Closing More Stores: Here’s the List

    The retailer is executing its previously announced plan to shut about 125 locations while also expanding its off-mall footprint.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in January

    These tech stocks should be able to take advantage of secular growth trends making them worth buying for the long haul.

  • ASML's Berlin factory fire to have limited impact on production

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, said on Friday that a fire at its Berlin factory would have a limited impact on production this year. In a statement, ASML said that the Jan. 3 fire would not affect output or revenues for its DUV lithography systems. It said it was still determining what impact if any it would have on the delivery of its most advanced EUV systems.

  • Momentum in 5G Is Dialing Up; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    For nearly 5 years now, 5G wireless has been creeping into our network systems. Not even the corona pandemic scare could derail the expansion of the new networks – the perceived advantages are too many, too deep, to deny. For the average customer, 5G will bring far faster mobile download times, far lower latency, and consequent higher performance from wireless devices. For the tech world, 5G will enable the full exploitation of new advances in automation, mechanization, and remote operations. Fr

  • 12 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best cloud computing stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best Cloud Computing Stocks For 2022. Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the technology sector. According to Gartner, spending on […]

  • What iPod inventor Tony Fadell says he learned from Steve Jobs

    In a new interview, former Apple engineer Tony Fadell — who's credited with inventing the iPod and helping design the iPhone — says Jobs taught him how to anticipate and serve a customer's wishes.

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Falling. Wall Street Wanted More Than Strong Subscriber Growth.

    T-Mobile just posted the most postpaid phone net additions in years, but shares are falling in after-hours trading because they missed analysts' expectations.

  • General Motors taps three Qualcomm chips to power its Ultra Cruise feature

    General Motors on Thursday said a trio of chips from Qualcomm Inc will power the "Ultra Cruise" driver-assistance feature on a luxury Cadillac sedan next year. The Qualcomm chips will provide the computing power for the all-electric Celestiq, the company's planned flagship sedan. The automaker says that Ultra Cruise will allow for hands-free driving on both surface streets and freeways to account for up to 95% of roads in the United States and Canada, going beyond GM's current Super Cruise feature that only works on highways.

  • Box Refocuses on Hunt for Growth After Winning Starboard Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Box Inc. Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie won his struggle late last year with an activist investor to retain control of the company. Now, he’s fighting to fend off software rivals seeking to undermine his plan to turn Box’s technology into the central platform for corporate document management.“I’ve never been more excited about the opportunity ahead of us,” Levie said in an interview. “We believe that we are in a really good spot to invest in the product and platform.”As Box

  • Finding the Right Balance Between Energy Savings and Network Performance

    5G has indeed arrived, bringing with it high expectations on user experience as well as a wide range of exciting business opportunities. At the same time, it’s clear that if 5G is managed in the sa...

  • My Top Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Web 3.0 -- or a third generation of the internet -- is a concept popularized by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz to encompass the next wave of internet innovations. It's hard to argue that the current internet (web 2.0) isn't currently dominated by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which owns Google and YouTube, Meta (NASDAQ: FB) with its ownership of Facebook and Instagram, and retail and cloud giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) will lead the way.

  • Apple’s road to $4 trillion starts with its rumored headset and Apple car

    Apple will need to pull off two major hits in its headset and car to hit $4 trillion.

  • Sonos wins Google import ban ruling in U.S. patent fight

    A U.S. trade court barred Google late Thursday from importing products that infringe home-audio company Sonos' smart-speaker patents. The U.S. International Trade Commission affirmed an August decision that Google audio products infringed five Sonos patents and banned Google from importing "networked speaker devices" and devices that can control them like mobile phones and laptops. The ruling says Google won't be barred from importing products that it had redesigned to avoid infringing the patents.

  • Orlando firms Luminar, OneRail and others unveil innovations at world’s biggest tech show

    Orlando companies this week are showing off their latest innovations at the tech industry’s biggest event. Four local companies are exhibiting from Jan. 5-7 at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. While this year’s CES show features a smaller-than-usual list of exhibitors due to the pandemic, some Orlando-area companies nevertheless will be able to show off in front of attendees from around the world.

  • CES 2022: Colour changing cars and remotes that eat wi-fi

    A look at some of the innovations on display in Las Vegas at the annual CES tech show.

  • Polygon Under Accidental Attack From Swarm of Sunflower Farmers

    A popular new blockchain game is congesting Polygon, sending gas prices soaring.

  • Intel stock rallies after upgrade says chip maker ‘is starting to execute on a coherent strategy’

    Intel Corp. shares rallied Wednesday after the chip maker received an analyst upgrade on the belief that the chip maker is starting to execute on its turnaround.

  • The Metaverse Is All the Talk at CES. Defining It Isn’t Easy.

    Across CES 2022, there's steady conversation about the metaverse. Why its future is less about virtual worlds and more about supplementing the world we already have.