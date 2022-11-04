Media and Games Invest will Publish its Interim Report Q3 2022 on November 15, 2022

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX:MDGIF) will release its Interim Report Q3 2022 on November 15, 2022.

The results will be disclosed via press release and will be published on the company's website alongside the Q3 2022 report at www.mgi-se.com.

MGI also invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q3 results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 am CET. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company's website at www.mgi-se.com.

Link to follow the LIVE presentation

https://ir.financialhearings.com/media-and-games-invest-q3-2022

Participant dial in number

DE: +49 6913803430

SE: +46 856642651

UK: +44 3333000804

US: +1 6319131422

Participant Pin code

74136975#

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.

SOURCE: Media and Games Invest SE





