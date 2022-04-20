U.S. markets closed

Media and Games Invest SE: Important Step onto US Capital Market. Shares now Also Traded on OTCQX Under the Ticker 'MDGIF'

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has today been welcomed by OTC Markets Group for trading on OTCQX in the US - an important step for Media and Games Invest into the US capital markets improving access for US-Investors to MGI-shares.

Media and Games Invest has qualified today to trade on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "MDGIF". OTC Markets Group is an operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 US and international securities providing international companies with the opportunity to make their shares more easily accessible to US investors. US investors can now find the current financial disclosures and real-time level 2 quotes for MGI on www.otcmarkets.com. The trading on OTCQX marks an important step for MGI in providing more transparent trading and tapping demand from US investors.

As MGI is listed on two qualified international exchanges already (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm & Scale Segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange), the streamlined market standards enable MGI to utilize the home market reporting to make company information available in the U.S through OTCQX. To qualify for trading, MGI must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable security laws.

Shares traded on the OTCQX Best Market are sourced via the Nasdaq FN Premier Stockholm or through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale Segment), which is expected to have a positive effect on the overall trading of the MGI shares.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

'We see increasing interest in MGI from US investors and are excited to now be traded on OTCQX providing easier access to the MGI share for US investors. US investors can now trade the MGI share in US dollars and during US hours by cross trading our shares on a fully regulated market in the US.', says Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX:OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX(R) Best Market, OTCQB(R) Venture Market and Pink(R) Open Market. Our OTC Link(R) Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Responsible parties

This information is such information Media and Games Invest SE is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz
Head of Investor Relations
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com
www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
+46707472741
Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
+49 69 9055 05 51
mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE ('MGI') is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

SOURCE: Media and Games Invest SE



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698084/Media-and-Games-Invest-SE-Important-Step-onto-US-Capital-Market-Shares-now-Also-Traded-on-OTCQX-Under-the-Ticker-MDGIF

