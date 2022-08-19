U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

Media and Games Invest SE: The Nomination Committee Proposes the Appointment of Deloitte Sweden as the New Auditor Following its Relocation to Sweden

Media and Games Invest SE
·2 min read
Media and Games Invest SE
  • MDGIF

VALLETTA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF): The Nomination Committee, consisting of Hermann Dambach (Oaktree Capital Management), Eric Billings (Billings Capital Management), Dr. Gabriel Recnik (Bodhivas GmbH) and Tobias M. Weitzel (Board of Directors), decided to propose the appointment of Deloitte Sweden as the new auditor of MGI by the next Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM").

After the AGM on September 15, 2022, the invitation for the Extraordinary General Meeting 2022 will be published, which is expected to be held in early November 2022 and at which the Nomination Committee's proposal will be voted on.

Information about the Nomination Committee is available at www.mgi-se.com.

Valetta, August 19, 2022

The Nomination Committee of Media and Games Invest SE

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz
Head of Investor Relations
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com
www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
+46707472741
Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
+49 69 9055 05 51
mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI") is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 -2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

SOURCE: Media and Games Invest SE



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712797/Media-and-Games-Invest-SE-The-Nomination-Committee-Proposes-the-Appointment-of-Deloitte-Sweden-as-the-New-Auditor-Following-its-Relocation-to-Sweden

