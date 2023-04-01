U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,382.16
    +447.99 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Media giants slash costs, point to 'peak' losses in streaming

10
Alexandra Canal
·Senior Reporter
·6 min read

Media giants have a message for Wall Street after a tough 2022: Expect better days ahead.

Two big names, Comcast (CMCSA) and Disney (DIS), have said that losses in the streaming business are at a peak or reaching one this year. And Paramount Global (PARA) says investment in its streaming service Paramount+ is at a high — meaning that investors can expect it will spend less in the future.

All of that could bode well for profitability, which is increasingly a focus for investors. The stock market wiped a whopping $500 billion-plus in market capitalization from the world's biggest media, cable, and entertainment giants in 2022. Meantime, interest rates have gone up, making borrowing more expensive.

“As we now painfully know, money is no longer cheap," MoffettNathanson analyst Robert Fishman said in a recent note. "Wall Street’s attitude towards streaming has now largely reversed course as more skeptics raise the question of whether streaming is a good business (a question we have long been asking). In turn, companies are no longer willing to spend whatever it takes, in part because attitudes and strategies have shifted and rationalized, but also because their balance sheets no longer have what it takes.”

'Peak losses' in sight?

Comcast's fledgling streaming service Peacock saw its operating loss increase 47% to $2.5 billion in 2022 from the prior year, the company revealed in its latest earnings report.

Comcast president Michael Cavanagh told investors on the earnings call in January, "We believe 2023 will be peak losses for Peacock and from there, steadily improve." He estimated losses will total about $3 billion this year.

"We spend quite a bit of money creating content so migrating some of that content as eyeballs move to a more streaming universe — we like what we're doing," Cavanagh said. "We think Peacock is absolutely the right strategy for our company."

Meanwhile, Disney's direct-to-consumer division shed a whopping $4 billion-plus in its fiscal 2022 ended on Oct. 1, after it spent an estimated $33 billion on content last year. On the company's earnings call in November, Disney's CFO Christine McCarthy said that "peak losses are now behind us."

Other companies have emphasized that they are cutting costs. Paramount Global (PARA) CEO Bob Bakish said in February that “we are at peak investment in 2023” in Paramount+.

Paramount reported a direct-to-consumer loss of roughly $1.82 billion in 2022 — slightly above previous guidance of $1.8 billion.

Streaming-facing companies grappled with heavy losses last year &#x002014; but media executives, like Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish, have preached brighter days are ahead
Streaming-facing companies grappled with heavy losses last year — but media executives, like Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish, have preached brighter days are ahead

And Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which has dealt with a slew of merger-induced challenges, reported a direct-to-consumer loss of $217 million in the fourth quarter — a $511 million improvement over last year. CEO David Zaslav told investors during the company's Q4 earnings call, "The bulk of our restructuring is behind us. ...We are one company now."

The embattled media giant also announced it will be raising its $3.5 billion cost-savings target to $4 billion over the next two years.

Strategy shifts & restructuring plays

Expectations that streaming losses will ease come amid a backdrop of cost-cutting in the industry.

As media executives look to pare losses and cut down on costs, many have committed to sizable restructuring efforts — like Disney, which reorganized the business into three separate units and recently began the process of laying off 7,000 workers in an effort to slash $5.5 billion in costs.

In his prepared remarks during the company's first quarter earnings report on Feb. 8, Disney CEO Bob Iger said the new strategic organization, "will result in a more cost-effective coordinated and streamlined approach to our operations, and we are committed to running our businesses more efficiently, especially in a challenging economic environment."

Iger has also hinted Hulu could be on the chopping block as the deadline approaches for Disney to buy out Comcast's 33% stake in the streaming business.

"I’ve talked about general entertainment being undifferentiated. I'm not going to speculate if we're a buyer or a seller of it," Iger said during an interview with CNBC last month. "But I'm concerned about undifferentiated general entertainment. We're going to look at it very objectively."

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger attends the Nominees Luncheon for the 95th Oscars in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger attends the Nominees Luncheon for the 95th Oscars in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. February 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Paramount has also taken steps to restructure its business, unveiling a reorganization that combines Showtime with MTV Entertainment Studios. The move comes after the company announced it will be merging its Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services into one offering dubbed "Paramount+ with Showtime."

As a result, Paramount said it will take a content impairment charge between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, but expects $700 million in future annual savings.

More price hikes, revenue initiatives

Price hikes and other profitability measures, such as ad-supported tiers and password-sharing crackdowns, have also emerged as top priorities for 2023.

Disney's Iger admitted the company was "off" on pricing for its Disney+ streaming service, suggesting there's room to raise prices after it debuted an ad-supported offering late last year. Current Disney+ pricing stands at $7.99 for the ad tier and $10.99 for the ad-free version.

Paramount, meanwhile, said price hikes will come later this year in an effort to stem losses. The new monthly price for the premium Paramount+/Showtime tier will jump to $11.99 — up from $9.99. The essential Paramount+ tier with ads will rise by just $1 to $5.99.

"Paramount+ is far from the industry price leader," CEO Bakish said on the earnings call. "We're on the value end of the pricing spectrum."

Although Netflix (NFLX) has not yet raised prices this year, the streamer has committed to a sweeping password sharing crackdown even as intense backlash from users builds.

So far, the streamer has broadened the crackdown to include countries like Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, in addition to the test countries like Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. So far, there has been no announcement regarding U.S. users.

Netflix has also leaned on differentiated content like live comedy specials, in addition to advertising.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix's ad-supported service reached roughly 1 million monthly active users in the U.S. after its second month on the market—bucking earlier reports the ad tier was off to a slow start.

Alexandra is a Senior Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193 and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Copper is the missing ingredient of the energy transition

    Where on Earth will it be found?

  • Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity

    The UBS takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse has shaken Switzerland’s self-image and dented its reputation as a global financial center, analysts say, warning that the country’s prosperity could grow too dependent on a single banking behemoth. The uncertain future of a union of Switzerland’s two global banks comes at a thorny time for Swiss identity, built nearly as much on a self-image of finesse in finance as on know-how with chocolate, watchmaking and cheese. “The real question is what’s going to happen, because we’ll now have a mastodon — a monster — that will be increasingly too big to fail,” said Marc Chesney, a finance professor at the University of Zurich.

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security RisksU

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risk

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Securi

  • 3 things you may have missed as markets wrapped up a first-quarter rally

    The banking crisis was downgraded a bit this week. So here's what else you should have been watching in markets.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Disney, First Citizens, Alibaba: Stocks That Defined the Week

    Layoffs are still sweeping Corporate America. Disney started its first wave of layoffs in its plan to cut 7,000 jobs, including the elimination of its metaverse division and more than 300 streaming employees in Beijing. Electronic Arts and Roku also reported job cuts, while Meta Platforms Inc. plans lower bonus payouts and more frequent employee performance assessments amid its own revamp.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.

  • Court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts

    A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board, which ordered that the tweet be deleted. The case arose from United Auto Workers' organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Shh! Don’t upset the banks!

    Investors now watch intently to see how much bank deposits decline each week.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Resilient U.S. stocks failing to factor in recession, investors fear

    U.S. stocks have soldiered on through a banking mess to notch solid first-quarter gains. The benchmark S&P 500 posted a 7% gain for the first quarter, which ended on Friday, rebounding after a nearly 20% drop in 2022. Wary investors say those gains leave stocks more vulnerable to an economic downturn, which may have been brought closer by tumult in the banking sector following this month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • White House Calls for Tougher Midsize Bank Rules

    The changes would apply to banks with $100 billion to $250 billion in assets, a group where the Federal Reserve is already rethinking its rules after two banks collapsed.

  • General Electric (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $94.05, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day.

  • US Bank Deposits and Lending Both Dropped Last Week Amid Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Deposits at US banks fell sharply and lending declined by the most in nearly two years amid financial turmoil triggered by the collapse of several banks this month.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security RisksUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak

  • Branson’s space dreams are crashing to Earth for the last time

    No one said extraterrestrial exploration was easy but some attempts are best quickly forgotten.

  • AerCap Adds Raindo As New Customer For Two Boeing Converted Freighters

    AerCap Holdings NV (NYSE: AER) has signed lease agreements with cargo airline PT Rusky Aero Indonesia, operating as Raindo United Services, for two 737-800BCF Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Converted Freighters. The first passenger-to-freighter conversion will be completed by Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd., and the second by Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. Also Read: GE Cuts Down Its Stake In Aircraft Lessor AerCap AerCap's 737-800BCF customers include West Atlantic Group, Karg

  • Iger firms up Disney strategy ahead of shareholder meeting as ESPN, Hulu futures loom

    Recent details give a glimpse what the new Iger era looks like at Disney.

  • As Nvidia Stock Firms Up, Option Trade Could Return Nearly $300

    With positive flow in both stocks in the technology sector and options making more bullish bets, it's the ideal time to take a look at Nvidia.