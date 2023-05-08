MEDIA INTELLIGENCE AGENCY TRUESCOPE SINGAPORE RECEIVES SME 500 AWARD 2023 BY ATC

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truescope Singapore was today honoured as a recipient of the Singapore SME 500 award by ATC (Association of Trade & Commerce) Singapore. The award recognises Singapore's Small-Medium enterprises that have been managed and developed effectively across various sectors and industries for business excellence, quality, capabilities, and their contribution to Singapore's GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Truescope was established four years ago, and the now multi-national organization has operations in Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and North America. Founded by media intelligence experts John Croll and Michael Bade, the Truescope platform unifies, enriches, and indexes the world's information in real-time, across online, mainstream, and social media.

Truescope Singapore Managing Director Kelvin Koh was thrilled with the recognition and the impact Truescope has had on the Singapore business community, media intelligence landscape, and the broader economy.

"Our difference is that our team is not only committed to delivering a superior product and service, but an exceptional customer experience. Couple this with our continuous innovation, and we are truly helping Singaporean communicators to see their world more clearly, and to make more informed decisions from their data." Kelvin said.

"Central to the design of Truescope was building smart tech and attracting smart people, I'm so proud of the entire Truescope Singapore team who have been instrumental in our success to date." he said.

Truescope Singapore services close to 100 clients, including brands and businesses such as UBS, Carousell, Sentosa, Ninjavan and various public sector agencies, making the young company one of the largest competitors in the market.

In 2019, Truescope Singapore formed a joint venture with an Asian media intelligence group, Dataxet, when founders John Croll and David Liu set about to challenge the industry and deliver a media intelligence service that could provide greater commercial value to businesses.

"The growth and success of our operations has validated our vision and investments in top-tier talent, next-gen technology and always-on client service." said David, co-founder and CEO of Dataxet and Executive Director of Truescope Singapore.

With a strength in content and comprehensive data and capturing more than one billion pieces of information daily, Truescope has its sights set on future growth and continually improving its already, 'most outstanding' media intelligence service.

About Truescope Singapore

Truescope is the next generation of media intelligence; harnessing hundreds of millions of posts every day to deliver hyper-relevant, real-time media insights into the stories that influence brand reputation, policy and competitive performance. Truescope combines and transforms data across media types and languages, into a single, coherent, and easily searchable metadata-enriched database.

