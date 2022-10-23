Media invitation - Announcement regarding Hochelaga substation and the Boisé Steinberg
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec and the Ville de Montréal would like to invite media representatives to a press conference regarding Hochelaga substation and the Boisé Steinberg. Following the speeches, members of the media will have an opportunity to ask questions.
What
Announcement regarding Hochelaga substation and the Boisé Steinberg
Who
Marie-Andrée Mauger, Responsible for the ecological transition and the environment on the Ville de Montréal Executive Committee
Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough
Julie Boucher, Vice President – Sustainability, Community Relations and Communications at Hydro-Québec
Date
Monday, October 24, 2022
Time
• 11 a.m.
Where
5600 Rue Hochelaga, Montréal, H1N 3T1
Kindly register with Hydro-Québec's media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com) to confirm your attendance.
SOURCE Hydro-Québec
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/23/c4013.html