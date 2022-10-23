U.S. markets closed

Media invitation - Announcement regarding Hochelaga substation and the Boisé Steinberg

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec and the Ville de Montréal would like to invite media representatives to a press conference regarding Hochelaga substation and the Boisé Steinberg. Following the speeches, members of the media will have an opportunity to ask questions.

What

  • Announcement regarding Hochelaga substation and the Boisé Steinberg

Who

  • Marie-Andrée Mauger, Responsible for the ecological transition and the environment on the Ville de Montréal Executive Committee

  • Pierre Lessard-Blais, Mayor of the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough

  • Julie Boucher, Vice President – Sustainability, Community Relations and Communications at Hydro-Québec

Date

  • Monday, October 24, 2022

Time

  • 11 a.m.

Where

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/23/c4013.html

