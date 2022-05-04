U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

MEDIA INVITATION - La Maison Simons accelerates growth plan and invests in 16th location at CF Fairview Pointe Claire

·1 min read

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, May 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The new President and CEO of La Maison Simons, Bernard Leblanc, invites the media to a press event at which he will inaugurate the 16th Simons store, located at CF Fairview Pointe Claire, and discuss the company's growth strategy.

La Maison Simons Logo (CNW Group/La Maison Simons)
La Maison Simons Logo (CNW Group/La Maison Simons)

At a time when many retailers are turning to online retailing, La Maison Simons is taking a hybrid approach, with both brick-and-mortar shopping destinations and an exciting online offering. The new Simons location at CF Fairview Pointe Claire, with its 91,000 sq. ft. of space, its décor showcasing Canadian talent and its full range of products, is destined to become a flagship retail destination for the West Island.

Mr. Leblanc will take this opportunity to speak with the media about his first month at the helm of the company, his priorities for the next 12 to 18 months, and why Simons continues to believe in its strong, strategically located network of stores when other companies are relying primarily on the web.

WHAT:

Meeting with the new President and CEO on the sidelines of the opening of Simons' 16th
location at CF Fairview Pointe Claire





WHEN:

Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.





WHO:

Bernard Leblanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, La Maison Simons






Peter Simons, Chief Merchant, La Maison Simons





WHERE:

CF Fairview Pointe Claire, direct access to the store from the north entrance,
6801, route Transcanadienne, Pointe-Claire, QC H9R 5J2





Please note that masks or face coverings must be worn in the shopping centre.

Please confirm your attendance with: eaach@national.ca

SOURCE La Maison Simons

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c3559.html

