Media Invitation - MONTRÉAL IGNITED, the exclusive launch event for the 2022 edition of C2 Montréal

MONTREAL, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - C2 Montréal invites media representatives to attend MONTRÉAL IGNITED, the exclusive launch of the 2022 edition of C2 Montréal.

MONTRÉAL IGNITED will take place at Espace C2 atop the prestigious Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel. Special guests Chantal Rouleau (Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region), Habi Gerba (President and Spokesperson, Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montreal & President, Gazelles), Claudine Blondin Bronfman (Chair, C2 Montréal Board of Directors; Co-Chair Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation), Ghislain Picard (Chief, Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador), Michel Leblanc (President and CEO, Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal), Yves Lalumière (President and CEO, Tourisme Montréal), Christine Renaud (President and Founder, e180) and Jacques-André Dupont (President and CEO, C2) will join other prominent guests leading a conversation about empowering Montreal by building a playbook to help propel its ongoing revitalization and growth.

DATE: Thursday, May 26, 2022 TIME: 2:30 pm PLACE: Espace C2, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, 21st floor

Accreditation: Media wishing to attend the launch must obtain accreditation from Patricia Larivière, Senior Manager, Public Relations, plariviere@c2.biz, (514) 244-9033

About C2 Montréal

C2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business and society. This not-for-profit organization brings together a rich and diverse community of leaders, innovators and change makers to drive innovation and progress. Its annual flagship event, C2 Montréal, looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. C2 is much more than just a conference: it combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, immersive setting — both online and in person — aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. C2 Montréal has been awarded four prestigious Eventex Awards in 2022 , in the Hybrid Event category (winning platinum), Educational Event (gold), and the Conference and B2B Event categories (receiving bronze in both), and was named Best Advertising & Marketing Event in Canada by BizBash in 2019. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 reaches a community of 100,000 individuals, including over 7,500 participants hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries. Believing that business success is coupled with societal progress, the event results in over $650M in business deals and economic impact annually.

