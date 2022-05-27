Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation
MONTREAL, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.
What
Update on the power outage situation
Who
Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
Éric Filion, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer
Date
May 27, 2022
Time
9:30 a.m.: Start of the press briefing
Where
Lachute – the exact location to be confirmed to registered media
To register and receive the exact location of the press briefing, please confirm your presence with the media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com).
