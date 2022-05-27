Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation

MarketWatch

Retirement savers are often told they’ll see a greater return in their retirement assets if they invest it – and that may be true – but it’s important to prioritize some cash in a retirement plan as well. Retirement Tip of the Week: For those close to retirement, consider keeping a portion of your retirement plan in cash – whether that be in the portfolio itself, or in a separate account. Bank and money market accounts do not generate the same type of returns as investments, though right now with volatility some investors may beg to differ.