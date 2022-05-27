U.S. markets closed

Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation

·1 min read

MONTREAL, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.

What

  • Update on the power outage situation

Who

  • Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

  • Éric Filion, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating and Customer Experience Officer

Date

  • May 27, 2022

Time

  • 9:30 a.m.: Start of the press briefing

Where

  • Lachute – the exact location to be confirmed to registered media

  • To register and receive the exact location of the press briefing, please confirm your presence with the media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com).

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c9273.html

