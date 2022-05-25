U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,939.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,855.00
    -25.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,767.00
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.45
    +1.68 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.79
    +1.31 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2509
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0350
    +0.2060 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,753.51
    +470.99 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.06
    +6.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.48
    +30.13 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.

What

  • Update on the power outage situation

Who

  • Sophie Brochu, President and Chief Executive Officer

  • Régis Tellier, Vice President Operations and Maintenance

Date

  • May 25, 2022

Time

  • 11:00 a.m.: start of the press briefing

Where

  • Saint-Jérome – the exact location to be confirmed to registered media around 8:00 a.m.

  • To register and receive the exact location of the press briefing, please confirm your presence with the media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com).

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/25/c7488.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Wendy’s Largest Shareholder Trian Explores Burger-Chain Deal

    Trian Fund Management said it is weighing possible transactions to acquire control of the company.

  • Apple was the most profitable company on the Fortune 500 list this year. These are the biggest profit generators, and what that means about American business.

    Tech companies dominated the rankings of the most profitable U.S. firms in 2021, making up half of the top 10.

  • China and U.S. are committed to reach audit deal, Chinese regulator says

    China and the United States are committed to reach an arrangement on the audit inspection issue that is in line with legal and regulatory requirements for both sides, China's securities regulator said on Wednesday. The statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) came in response to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official saying "significant issues remain" in reaching a deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits. The SEC's international affairs chief, YJ Fischer, said the agency's accounting body would need to complete China audit inspections by Nov. 22 to meet a U.S. deadline that will require non-compliant Chinese firms to delist by early 2023.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Nvidia Slows Down Hiring, the Latest Tech Company to Cut Back

    The chip maker joins several other major technology companies that have decided to be more prudent with their operating budgets in recent weeks.

  • Oil Climbs as Report Shows Tightening US Gasoline Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline as an industry report showed US gasoline stockpiles shrunk further ahead of the summer driving season and Saudi Arabia said there’s nothing more it can do to tame the market.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningWest Texas I

  • Analyst says it’s make or break time for Boeing

    “Their survival as a jet manufacturer depends on what they do in the next 12 to 18 months," says Richard Aboulafia.

  • Saudi Arabia Says It’s Done All It Can for the Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomySaudi Arabia’s foreign minister said there’s nothing m

  • Wendy’s Biggest Shareholder Trian Explores a Takeover of the Burger Chain

    Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund Trian currently owns about 19.4% of the fast-food restaurant company.

  • Icahn Enterprises completes tender offer for Las Vegas-based natural gas business

    Billionaire Carl Icahn's company amended the purchase price and ​​expiration date of its conditional offer for this deal multiple times.

  • Exclusive-Petrobras warned of diesel shortages before CEO ouster

    (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras alerted the government last week that diesel pumps could run dry this year if the oil company does not sell fuels at market prices, according to four people close to discussions and an internal presentation seen by Reuters. Just days later, President Jair Bolsonaro fired the chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known. Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president is "anguished" by rising fuel prices and the pricing policy at Petrobras needs to be more aligned with the government's thinking.

  • In a faceoff with Elon Musk, the SEC blinked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators have pulled their punches in dealings with Elon Musk largely because an April 2019 court hearing on a statement he made about Tesla on Twitter didn't go their way, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked the court to hold the billionaire in contempt, saying a tweet by the Tesla Inc. CEO - which forecast production at the carmaker - violated a court agreement Musk signed the previous year to have some of his communications vetted by a lawyer. By trying to rein in his comments, the SEC was veering into relatively uncharted territory.

  • Amazon will try to sublease millions of square feet of warehouse space

    The e-commerce giant ramped up big time amid Covid demand. But that demand for its services has slowed.

  • Putin’s State Oil Champion Suffers Biggest Production Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- The state-run oil champion led by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin has seen the largest drop in production since the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapStocks Slump Amid Economic Data, Snap’s Warning: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRosneft PJSC, whose Chief Exe

  • Where does Tesla’s Indonesian move leave India’s nascent EV industry?

    Tesla’s much-awaited new Asian Gigafactory is reportedly inching closer to reality—in Indonesia, and not India as was widely expected. On May 19, the Indonesian government confirmed a deal with the US-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, revealing few details. Earlier, the company had set off rumours of nixing its India plans over tax issues after CEO Elon Musk met the Indonesian president.

  • Oil prices edge higher on tight supply, firmer demand expectations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the summer driving season in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer. Brent crude futures for July rose 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $114.00 a barrel by 0619 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery rose 51 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.28 a barrel.

  • Why gas prices keep hitting record highs — and what to expect for Memorial Day road trips

    The cost of crude oil has been rising ever since it tanked at the start of the pandemic.

  • Nike not renewing franchise agreements in Russia - newspaper

    Nike said on March 3 it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and -operated stores in Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine and has said that those still open are operated by independent partners. The head of Inventive Retail Group (IRG), which operates Nike-branded stores in Russia through its subsidiary Up And Run, said Nike was no longer supplying goods to Russia, Vedomosti reported.