Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation
MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.
What
Update on the power outage situation
Who
Sophie Brochu, President and Chief Executive Officer
Régis Tellier, Vice President Operations and Maintenance
Date
May 25, 2022
Time
11:00 a.m.: start of the press briefing
Where
Saint-Jérome – the exact location to be confirmed to registered media around 8:00 a.m.
To register and receive the exact location of the press briefing, please confirm your presence with the media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com).
