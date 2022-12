TechCrunch

Twitter is in crisis these days. Among them, one of the leaders that has emerged is Mastodon -- a network created on the ActivityPub protocol that runs servers itself and allows others to join and/or establish their own servers to engage with and see each others' content. Eugen Rochko, Mastodon’s creator — and currently sole full-time employee — said in an interview with TechCrunch that the service has ratcheted up numbers very fast, and it now has 2.5 million monthly active users across no less than 8,600 different servers.