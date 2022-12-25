U.S. markets closed

Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.

What

Update on the power outage situation




Who

Sophie Brochu, Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec


Julie Sbeghen, Senior Director Operations and Maintenance, Centre du Québec




Date

December 26, 2022




Time

11 a.m. : Start of the press briefing




Where

The press briefing will be held virtually


To register and receive the Teams link, please confirm your presence with the media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com)

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

