Media invitation - Update on the power outage situation
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to a press briefing during which an update on the power outage situation will be given.
What
•
Update on the power outage situation
Who
•
Sophie Brochu, Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec
•
Julie Sbeghen, Senior Director Operations and Maintenance, Centre du Québec
Date
•
December 26, 2022
Time
•
11 a.m. : Start of the press briefing
Where
•
The press briefing will be held virtually
•
To register and receive the Teams link, please confirm your presence with the media relations team (desrosiers.caroline@hydroquebec.com)
