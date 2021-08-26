Media invitation - Presentation of Hydro-Québec's financial results for the first six months of 2021
MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to participate in a virtual conference on its financial results for the first six months of 2021.
The results will be presented by Mr. Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Hydro-Québec. After the presentation, Mr. Lafleur will be available to answer questions from the media.
The press kit will be sent under embargo prior to the presentation.
What
Presentation of Hydro-Québec's financial results for the first six months of 2021
Who
Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Date
Friday August 27, 2021
Time
11:00 a.m.
Where
On Teams platform (available on Microsoft Teams Website)
You must register with the Media Relations team to receive instructions and the Teams link to participate.
