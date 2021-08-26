Media invitation - Presentation of Hydro-Québec's financial results for the first six months of 2021

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to participate in a virtual conference on its financial results for the first six months of 2021.

The results will be presented by Mr. Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Hydro-Québec. After the presentation, Mr. Lafleur will be available to answer questions from the media.

The press kit will be sent under embargo prior to the presentation.

What

Presentation of Hydro-Québec's financial results for the first six months of 2021

Who

Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Date

Friday August 27, 2021

Time

11:00 a.m.

Where

On Teams platform (available on Microsoft Teams Website)

You must register with the Media Relations team to receive instructions and the Teams link to participate.

