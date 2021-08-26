U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Media invitation - Presentation of Hydro-Québec's financial results for the first six months of 2021

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to participate in a virtual conference on its financial results for the first six months of 2021.

The results will be presented by Mr. Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Hydro-Québec. After the presentation, Mr. Lafleur will be available to answer questions from the media.

The press kit will be sent under embargo prior to the presentation.

What

  • Presentation of Hydro-Québec's financial results for the first six months of 2021

Who

  • Jean-Hugues Lafleur, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Date

  • Friday August 27, 2021

Time

  • 11:00 a.m.

Where

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

