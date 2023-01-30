U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

MEDIA INVITATION - PRESS CONFERENCE - BIOMASS COGENERATION PROJECT IN OPITCIWAN

·1 min read

NITASKINAN (TROIS-RIVIÈRES), QC, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Conseil des Atikamekw d'Opitciwan, Hydro-Québec and the Société en commandite Onimiskiw Opitciwan would like to invite the media to a press conference where they will share the terms of the agreement to build a forest biomass cogeneration plant in Opitciwan.

Hydro-Québec Logo (CNW Group/Hydro-Québec)
WHAT:   

Agreement, project to build a cogeneration plant in Opitciwan



WHO:       

•  Jean-Claude Mequish, Chief, Conseil des Atikamekw d'Opitciwan

 


•  Julie Boucher, Vice President – Sustainability, Community Relations and Communications,
    Hydro-Québec

 


•  Patrick Labbé, Manager – Innovation, Major Projects and Conversion, Hydro-Québec

 


•  Denis Clary, President, Société en commandite Onimiskiw Opitciwan

 

WHEN:   

Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. 

 

WHERE:   

Centre d'événements et de congrès interactifs (CECi)


1634, rue Notre Dame Centre, Trois-Rivières, QC  G9A 6B2 (Vision A conference room)

 

Conseil des Atikamekw d’Opitciwan Logo (CNW Group/Hydro-Québec)
SOURCE Hydro-Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/30/c1548.html

