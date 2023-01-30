MEDIA INVITATION - PRESS CONFERENCE - BIOMASS COGENERATION PROJECT IN OPITCIWAN
NITASKINAN (TROIS-RIVIÈRES), QC, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Conseil des Atikamekw d'Opitciwan, Hydro-Québec and the Société en commandite Onimiskiw Opitciwan would like to invite the media to a press conference where they will share the terms of the agreement to build a forest biomass cogeneration plant in Opitciwan.
WHAT:
Agreement, project to build a cogeneration plant in Opitciwan
WHO:
• Jean-Claude Mequish, Chief, Conseil des Atikamekw d'Opitciwan
• Julie Boucher, Vice President – Sustainability, Community Relations and Communications,
• Patrick Labbé, Manager – Innovation, Major Projects and Conversion, Hydro-Québec
• Denis Clary, President, Société en commandite Onimiskiw Opitciwan
WHEN:
Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10 a.m.
WHERE:
Centre d'événements et de congrès interactifs (CECi)
1634, rue Notre Dame Centre, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 6B2 (Vision A conference room)
