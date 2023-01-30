MEDIA INVITATION - PRESS CONFERENCE - BIOMASS COGENERATION PROJECT IN OPITCIWAN

Gizmodo

At the first National Forest site we visited in California’s remote Modoc Plateau, nearly every plant had been chewed on by cattle. The botanists, there to track down and collect seeds from rare plants, pointed out the soil erosion from stomping hooves. The cow pies were everywhere, unavoidable on the steep roadside slope, and they crunched or squished under our boots. The seeds we had come to collect, from a delphinium only known to exist in a handful of places in the state (though more common