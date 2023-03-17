U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

MEDIA INVITE - THE URGENT NEED FOR BETTER ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE GOVERNANCE

CNW Group
·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Mila, Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) invite media representatives to the unveiling of a joint book on the urgent need for a better governance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the face of unprecedented technological change. This event will take place on March 20 at 9:45 a.m., in Mila's Montréal office.

An online broadcast of the event will be available here.

A conversation will also take place between two leading voices in the field of AI who contributed to the book: Yoshua Bengio, professor at the University of Montreal, founder and scientific director of Mila, scientific director of IVADO and Canada CIFAR Chair in AI, and Kate Crawford, Research Professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg, Senior Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research and a leading scholar of the social, political and environmental implications of artificial intelligence.

There will be Q&A periods for the media during the event.

WHAT

New book launch on the urgent need for better AI governance

 

WHEN

 

Monday, March 20, 2023

Reception of media: 9:45 a.m.

Speeches and protocol part: from 10:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Media Q&A: from 10:20 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Conversation between Y. Bengio and K. Crawford: from 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

Media Q&A: from 11:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

 

WHO

  • Valérie Pisano, CEO, Mila

  • Michel Bonsaint, Québec Government representative at the Permanent Delegation of
    Canada to UNESCO

  • Tawfik Jelassi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, UNESCO

  • Carole Jabet, Director, Fonds de recherche du QuébecSanté

  • Yoshua Bengio, founder and scientific director, Mila

  • Kate Crawford, Research Professor at the University of Southern California Annenberg,
    Senior Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research

 

WHERE

Mila's Agora

6650 St-Urbain Street

Montréal



SOURCE Mila - Quebec AI Institute

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c5605.html

