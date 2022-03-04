U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.00
    -47.25 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,428.00
    -310.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,852.75
    -177.75 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.40
    -24.20 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.45
    +3.78 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.90
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3333
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3620
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,454.46
    -2,514.78 (-5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.47
    -49.21 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,835.62
    -741.65 (-2.79%)
     

Media Matters Worldwide Co-Founder Wins Campaign US 2022 Female Frontier Awards

·2 min read

Female-Owned Independent Agency Among Honorees

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Matters Worldwide, a 100% women-owned media strategy, planning, buying & analytics agency, announced today that the 2022 Female Frontier Awards, hosted by Campaign US, has included Josy Amann, Co-Founder and Managing Director, as one of its honorees.

Media Matters Worldwide (PRNewsfoto/Media Matters Worldwide)
Media Matters Worldwide (PRNewsfoto/Media Matters Worldwide)

Amann is named a top executive who is Leading the Charge in Media. She was recognized for her hard work and ability to make positive change within the industry. Also included in the list are female executives from Horizon Media, Initiative, UM and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

The coveted annual Campaign US Female Frontier Awards – now in its fourth year – recognizes the most progressive and boundary-pushing women in the industry. The award includes categories across creativity, leadership, positive change, media, technology and rising stars.

"I am incredibly proud to be recognized by this award and judges who are my fellow peers," said Amann. "Our founding goal was to build a challenger agency model. One that serves our client's needs best, as extensions of their teams, to bring strategic thinking and future-proof transparent measurement solutions that drive actionable insights and business growth. We will continue to lead the charge in this space and are thrilled that Campaign US recognizes those efforts."

A panel of expert industry judges who are empowering other women and working to make gender equality a reality in advertising and marketing selected the honorees.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://www.femalefrontiers.com/

This honor comes on the heels of MMWW being recognized by Campaign Magazine as a Media Agency of the Year Award Finalist. The agency also received a silver award for Media Agency of the Year in Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency of the Year Awards following a year of accelerated growth.

About Media Matters Worldwide
Media Matters Worldwide empowers B2C and B2B businesses to make smarter marketing decisions. We partner with clients to bring creative to life, with comprehensive analytics to prove the success and drive business growth. Our highly talented and experienced media and analytics strategists have a passion for cutting-edge media innovation and a focus on uncovering the "why" behind analytics. MMWW continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop strategic, efficient, transparent, and measurable solutions. Learn more at www.MediaMattersWW.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-matters-worldwide-co-founder-wins-campaign-us-2022-female-frontier-awards-301495511.html

SOURCE Media Matters Worldwide

  • Fast-growing East Bay tech firm acquired by advertising giant

    The Newark-based company, which was founded more than two decades ago, saw its revenue grow by about 40% between 2018 and 2020.

  • How FTX is expanding into luxury brand markets and getting more women involved in crypto

    FTX Head of Global Luxury Partnerships Lauren Remington Platt sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss establishing partnerships with luxury brands, integrating digital assets and NFTs into brands, and getting more women involved in the crypto space.

  • Adding a Personal Touch to Automation with Workiva

    Email automation software is on the rise, but how do companies break through overwhelmed inboxes to actually reach their customers?

  • Leadership shuffle at Raleigh supply chain firm as global challenges mount

    The company expects demand for its services to grow as the war in Ukraine creates new challenges in the supply chain sector already disrupted by the pandemic.

  • How to Overcome Advisor Resistance to AI-Generated Insights

    Unwieldy systems and cryptic recommendations can keep planners from reaping the full value of artificial intelligence for their clients.

  • New Report Reveals The Commercial Impact Of Data Privacy

    A rising tide of consumer awareness has seen data privacy become a key driver of brand reputation, creating measurable impact on customer acquisition and retention efforts

  • Enterpret launches with $4.3M, NLP technology to decipher customer feedback

    Advances in natural language processing are making it possible for companies to gather and learn from customers in new and better ways to help product development teams with their product roadmaps. Enterpret is emerging onto the scene with its take on building analytics on natural language so that people building the product can learn directly from customer feedback without relying on another company department to provide the information. The company was co-founded in June 2020 by Varun Sharma, who previously worked at LinkedIn and in customer success for Amplitude, and his brother, Arnav Sharma, who did research on NLP at Uber.

  • Three Black CEOs Turn Obstacles Into Opportunities

    In honor of Black History Month, we talked with Black women business owners who overcame challenges due to the pandemic and in the process, enhanced their business skills through free courses and coaching from Verizon Small Business Digital Ready.

  • How to entice employees back to the office

    Conducted in late 2021, Steelcase's research offers proof that many employees are ready to head back to the office, given the right parameters.

  • History in the Making: Ryan Watson

    Ryan Watson’s business card reads Manager - Distribution Center Operations. But his role in the Kohler BLK Catalyst business resource group is equally important to us. As the newly appointed commun...

  • Amazon to create 150 jobs with new Bessemer City delivery station

    The Charlotte Business Journal reported last week that Amazon appeared to be targeting Bessemer City for a new facility. The e-commerce giant has confirmed those plans.

  • Ricoh Canada unveils Smart Lockers that redefine in-office workspaces to support hybrid work models and processes

    Ricoh Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its Smart Lockers as part of its digital workspace solutions. With businesses across Canada looking towards hybrid work models for their employees, Smart Lockers enhance office workspaces for organizations of all sizes by driving operational efficiencies that put the changing needs of employees and customers first.

  • Africa’s e-commerce leader has also become an advertising and logistics company

    Jumia has typically made money from commissions and fulfillment. Now advertising and logistics are officially in the mix.

  • Pivotree Provides Ongoing Content-as-a-Service for Leading North American Industrial Supplier

    Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it is providing an ongoing SKU onboarding and enrichment program for one of North America's largest distributors of industrial supplies. The B2B and B2C distributor has one of the widest selections of in-stock brand-name products from the world's top manufacturers and one of the biggest exclusive private-label offerings in the industry.

  • Citi to Offer Banking, Lending to Clients of RIAs, Brokerages

    If you’re looking to offer banking and lending services to clients, there will soon be a new game in town. Citigroup on Wednesday announced it will begin providing banking and lending services to clients of RIAs, technology providers, broker-dealers, and custodians. Citi Alliance, as the new business line is called, will provide services including a dedicated relationship manager and a 24/7 servicing team, global ATM fee reimbursements and waivers, waived fees on foreign currency deliveries, and no foreign-exchange fees on purchases made with the Citi Alliance debit card.

  • Biogen Stock Has Fallen 50%. Why It’s Time to Buy.

    RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams upgraded the biotech stock to Outperform from Sector Perform, raising his target for the price.

  • Exxon Mobil plans capex of at least $20 billion a year, including $15 billion in 6 years to cut greenhouse gases

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said at its annual investor day that it plans capital investments of $21 billion to $24 billion in 2022, and $20 billion to $25 billion a year through 2027. The oil and gas giant said the investments will be directed toward "low-cost-of-supply" upstream projects in "unconventional, deepwater and LNG [liquid natural gas]," as well as other high-value products. The company said those plans include spending $15 billion over the next six years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, an

  • Rouble hits record low in Moscow, remains volatile outside Russia

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The rouble touched a record low of 110 to the dollar in Moscow on Wednesday and crawled back near 100 in other trading platforms, though it continued under pressure as Russia's financial system teetered under the weight of Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine. The rouble fell 4.5% to 106.02 against the dollar in Moscow trade, earlier hitting 110.0, a record low. But trading outside of Russia saw the currency rebound to end the day up 6% to 100 on the EBS platform and 7.6% at 97.6 elsewhere.

  • Italy's TIM sets out alternative to KKR deal but shares plunge

    The new boss of Telecom Italia set out the virtues of his standalone plan as an alternative to a takeover approach from KKR but shares in the company plunged on Thursday after a record loss and a gloomy forecast for this year. Newly-appointed CEO Pietro Labriola, who took the helm only in January after a string of profit warnings, said he would pursue a strategy to revamp Italy's telecoms firm centred on a separation of its prized network operations. An annual loss of 8.7 billion euros ($9.7 billion) forced TIM to suspend dividend payments and rattled investors, underscoring the challenges the debt-laden company faces.

  • Ryerson Acquires Apogee Steel Fabrication For Undisclosed Sum

    Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Apogee Steel Fabrication Incorporated, a sheet metal fabricator based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Deal terms were not disclosed. Apogee is a full-line fabrication company providing sheering, punching, forming, and laser-cut processing in addition to welding and hardware assembly services. It has been serving customers in Canada and the U.S. for over 30 years. "We see Apogee strengthening Ryerson's network of va