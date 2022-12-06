U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Media Minefield Named Agency of Record For Northern Tool + Equipment

·3 min read

The Minneapolis-based agency partners with leading retailer for DIYers and professionals.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Minefield is honored to be selected as the public relations agency of record for Northern Tool + Equipment. The partnership between two Minnesota-based companies comes after a competitive RFP process. Media Minefield's unique approach combines local and national media coverage with executive social media (Positive Online Presence®) to elevate Northern Tool's brand as it grows and expands in new markets.

Media Minefield logo (PRNewsfoto/Media Minefield)
Media Minefield logo (PRNewsfoto/Media Minefield)

"This is an exciting opportunity to partner with a company that aligns with our goal of disrupting our respective industries," Media Minefield Founder and CEO Kristi Piehl said. "Northern Tool + Equipment has become a national player while continuing to innovate. We're looking forward to providing our unique expertise to accomplish their goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with Media Minefield to continue to drive brand awareness and share our incredible story of growth and transformation," Northern Tool + Equipment CEO Suresh Krishna said. "Media Minefield's approach to strategic storytelling and commitment to authenticity is the perfect match for Northern Tool + Equipment and our mission to honor and serve those who do the tough jobs."

Media Minefield's Storycentric Marketing℠ approach will put Northern Tool's unique stories at the center of all earned and owned media. The agency provides an innovative and nimble strategy and was Made For This partnership. Thanks to trademarked PR processes, Northern Tool will be uniquely positioned as a leading national retailer of heavy-duty tools and construction and industrial equipment.

About Northern Tool + Equipment

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, they have 130 U.S. retail locations and provide a deep selection of more than 110,000 products online. Northern Tool + Equipment's highly trained Parts Service Repair team at many of their locations offers product maintenance and repair and has the professional and industry knowledge to support customers. With a passion for both giving back and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com.

About Media Minefield

Media Minefield is the largest woman-owned PR agency in the Twin Cities and works with brands and executives to unlock the power of stories. Founded in 2010 by Emmy award-winning journalist Kristi Piehl, Media Minefield is disrupting the PR industry through earned, owned and paid media and crisis communication. Media Minefield has been named one of the 50 fastest-growing companies by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal two years in a row and is Great Place To Work Certified™. Media Minefield has led successful campaigns, including "#FreetheGrowler" which changed legislation for brewers in Minnesota. Learn more at media-minefield.com.

Media Contact: Megan Hoffman
Email: megan@media-minefield.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-minefield-named-agency-of-record-for-northern-tool--equipment-301696159.html

SOURCE MEDIA MINEFIELD

