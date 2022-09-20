Media notice - Launching the next phase of Alberta is Calling
TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Premier Jason Kenney will launch the next phase of the Alberta is Calling campaign that offers skilled workers from across the country a glimpse into the life that awaits them in Alberta.
Premier Kenney, along with MLAs Miranda Rosin and R.J. Sigurdson, is in Toronto to address the media on why workers may want to consider moving to Alberta.
When
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 a.m. EDT
Location
Industry Room
W Hotel, Toronto
90 Bloor Street East
Toronto
Participants
Jason Kenney, Premier
Miranda Rosin, MLA for Banff-Kananaskis
R.J. Sigurdson, MLA for Highwood
Teleconference information
Toll-free media dial in: 1-800-578-9520
Passcode: 116517
Reporters must provide their conference ID, name, affiliation, and telephone number to the conference operator
Reporters are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes early to ensure participation
Participants will be able to hear all questions and responses
Livestream information
The announcement will be livestreamed to alberta.ca/news and Premier Kenney's Facebook page and Twitter account.
SOURCE Alberta Public Affairs Bureau
