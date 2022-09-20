U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,838.04
    -61.85 (-1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,542.43
    -477.25 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,376.58
    -158.44 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.53
    -28.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.50
    -1.23 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.10
    -7.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0061 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5400
    +0.0500 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6390
    +0.4210 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,899.29
    -118.99 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.79
    -7.24 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Media notice - Launching the next phase of Alberta is Calling

·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Premier Jason Kenney will launch the next phase of the Alberta is Calling campaign that offers skilled workers from across the country a glimpse into the life that awaits them in Alberta.

Premier Kenney, along with MLAs Miranda Rosin and R.J. Sigurdson, is in Toronto to address the media on why workers may want to consider moving to Alberta.

When
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 a.m. EDT

Location
Industry Room
W Hotel, Toronto
90 Bloor Street East
Toronto

Participants

  • Jason Kenney, Premier

  • Miranda Rosin, MLA for Banff-Kananaskis

  • R.J. Sigurdson, MLA for Highwood

Teleconference information
Toll-free media dial in: 1-800-578-9520
Passcode:  116517

  • Reporters must provide their conference ID, name, affiliation, and telephone number to the conference operator

  • Reporters are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes early to ensure participation

  • Participants will be able to hear all questions and responses

Livestream information

SOURCE Alberta Public Affairs Bureau

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/20/c1089.html

Recommended Stories