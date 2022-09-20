Media notice - Launching the next phase of Alberta is Calling

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Premier Jason Kenney will launch the next phase of the Alberta is Calling campaign that offers skilled workers from across the country a glimpse into the life that awaits them in Alberta.

Premier Kenney, along with MLAs Miranda Rosin and R.J. Sigurdson, is in Toronto to address the media on why workers may want to consider moving to Alberta.

When

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 a.m. EDT

Location

Industry Room

W Hotel, Toronto

90 Bloor Street East

Toronto

Participants

Jason Kenney, Premier

Miranda Rosin, MLA for Banff-Kananaskis

R.J. Sigurdson, MLA for Highwood

Teleconference information

Toll-free media dial in: 1-800-578-9520

Passcode: 116517

Reporters must provide their conference ID, name, affiliation, and telephone number to the conference operator

Reporters are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes early to ensure participation

Participants will be able to hear all questions and responses

Livestream information

