Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce funding for youth agriculture awareness

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, will announce funding to Agriculture in the Classroom Canada to raise awareness of agriculture among youth. The Minister will be joined by Kerry-Leigh Burchill, Director General of the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, and by Mathieu Rouleau, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of Agriculture in the Classroom Canada and Founding President of École-O-Champs.

Following the announcement, media will be able to join Minister Bibeau and a grade 11 class for a guided tour of the dairy farm building and an activity hosted by Agriculture in the Classroom Canada.

Date

March 23, 2023

Time

9:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum – Learning Centre

901 Prince of Wales Drive

Ottawa ON

K2C 3K1

Canada

Notes for media

Local COVID-19 health directives must be adhered to at all times.

Paid visitor parking is available on site.

Please allow time to park and set up if you have a tripod camera or microphone.

Audio recordings captured during the tour and activity will not be allowed for use.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/21/c6601.html