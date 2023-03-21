U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,979.17
    +27.60 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,359.09
    +114.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,788.71
    +113.17 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.88
    +31.89 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +1.85 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.90
    -39.90 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5940
    +0.1130 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4310
    +1.1360 (+0.87%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,027.36
    +337.90 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.16
    +8.11 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce funding for youth agriculture awareness

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, will announce funding to Agriculture in the Classroom Canada to raise awareness of agriculture among youth. The Minister will be joined by Kerry-Leigh Burchill, Director General of the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, and by Mathieu Rouleau, Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of Agriculture in the Classroom Canada and Founding President of École-O-Champs.

Following the announcement, media will be able to join Minister Bibeau and a grade 11 class for a guided tour of the dairy farm building and an activity hosted by Agriculture in the Classroom Canada.

Date
March 23, 2023

Time
9:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location
Canada Agriculture and Food Museum – Learning Centre
901 Prince of Wales Drive
Ottawa ON
K2C 3K1
Canada

Notes for media

  • Local COVID-19 health directives must be adhered to at all times.

  • Paid visitor parking is available on site.

  • Please allow time to park and set up if you have a tripod camera or microphone.

  • Audio recordings captured during the tour and activity will not be allowed for use.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/21/c6601.html

Recommended Stories

  • California’s Newsom Scores Win in Bid to Curb Oil Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Gavin Newsom struck a deal Monday with legislative leaders on a proposal to limit how much profit oil companies can make in California and establish a watchdog to monitor gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe 11 Day

  • Biden to Stunt Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is set to unveil tight restrictions on new operations in China by semiconductor manufacturers that get federal funds to build in the US.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’The $50

  • Mercedes Loses EU Suit Over ‘Defeat Device’ System in Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group AG suffered a setback in a dispute at the European Union’s top court over its duty to compensate owners of cars equipped with illegal computer technology that overrides anti-pollution systems in order to protect components at low temperatures. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said t

  • Yellen Says US Will Intervene If Needed to Protect Smaller Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the US government could repeat the drastic actions it took recently to protect bank depositors if smaller lenders are threatened.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsk

  • Volkswagen's Scout unit wins $1.3 billion in incentives for South Carolina factory

    South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday signed legislation approving $1.29 billion in state incentives for Volkswagen's off-road brand Scout Motors to build a $2 billion manufacturing plant for trucks and SUVs. The project could also receive up to $180 million in job development tax credits based on hiring, said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey. In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the United States, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles.

  • Biden uses first veto to block a GOP measure against 'woke' 401ks

    The joint resolution sought to overturn a Labor Department rule that allows — but doesn't force — fiduciaries to consider those factors.

  • Apple Seeks India Labor Reform to Diversify Beyond China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is seeking changes in India’s labor laws as part of its effort to expand local production, and regional governments are yielding to its request as they are eager to snatch iPhone assembly from China.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan

  • Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader Xi's visit

    President Vladimir Putin wasn't waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping upon his arrival in Russia on Monday for a high-profile visit. Russia's standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official. Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

  • China Condemns German Minister’s Taiwan Visit as ‘Egregious Act’

    (Bloomberg) -- China reacted furiously to a visit to Taiwan by a German cabinet minister aimed at expanding technology cooperation, calling it an “egregious act” and accusing the government in Berlin of meddling in China’s domestic affairs.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant V

  • Antony Blinken says Xi Jinping's trip shows Beijing 'feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable'

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for providing what he termed diplomatic cover for Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. Xi's meeting with Putin in Moscow on Monday, just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for war crimes in Ukraine, suggests that Beijing "feels no responsibility to hold the Kremlin accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine", Blinken said. Blinken d

  • ‘Five-Alarm Fire’: White House Slams GOP Budget Proposal

    The White House on Monday launched what it says will be a week-long offensive slamming Republicans over what it calls a “draconian” budget plan proposed by the right-wing House Freedom Caucus. House Republicans led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy have yet to roll out their official budget plan. Their blueprint has been delayed as the party reportedly struggles to find consensus on proposals to cut spending. But the White House is honing in on budget demands released this month by the House Freedom Cau

  • Norfolk Southern supports some new regs after Ohio disaster

    Norfolk Southern's CEO is offering support for some parts of a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill to put tougher safety regulations on railroads after last month’s fiery hazardous materials train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. CEO Alan Shaw is under pressure from senators and federal safety regulators to step up his commitment to safety regulations as he appears before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

  • Senator Cynthia 'Crypto Queen' Lummis: Lack of Laws Pushing Industry Overseas

    The senator from Wyoming – a speaker at CoinDesk's Consensus festival - on crypto's prospects in Washington D.C.

  • French government survives no-confidence votes over pensions

    Parliament adopted a divisive pension bill Monday raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64, after lawmakers in the lower chamber rejected two no-confidence votes against the government. The first no-confidence motion, proposed by a small centrist group with support across the left, narrowly missed approval by National Assembly lawmakers Monday afternoon, garnering 278 of the 287 votes needed to pass.

  • Biden uses first veto to defend rule on ESG investing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday rejected a Republican proposal to prevent pension fund managers from basing investment decisions on factors like climate change, in the first veto of his presidency. "I just signed this veto because the legislation passed by the Congress would put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. The bill cleared Congress on March 1, when the Senate voted 50-46 to adopt a measure to overturn a Labor Department rule making it easier for fund managers to consider environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues for investments and shareholder rights decisions, such as through proxy voting.

  • Sanders Urges Banning Bank CEOs on Regional Fed Boards

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Bernie Sanders said he plans to introduce a measure that would prevent big-bank executives from serving on the boards of the regional Federal Reserve banks that oversee them. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big Winner and

  • Macron’s Government Survives No-Confidence Vote in National Assembly

    The French president fended off an effort to halt his contentious pension revamp and topple his administration.

  • Yellen Says U.S. Could Move to Protect Deposits at Other Banks

    The Treasury secretary’s comment that officials would step in if necessary is the clearest sign yet that regulators could intervene to protect more deposits.

  • Toxic Oil Sands Spills Spur Canada to Boost Oversight

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s federal government is stepping up environmental oversight in Alberta’s oil sands after Imperial Oil Ltd. and the provincial regulator were slow to report toxic spills.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe One Big Winner and Many Lo

  • Macron Government Dodges No-Confidence Votes Amid Popular Unrest

    (Bloomberg) -- The French government survived two no-confidence motions late Monday to enable the immediate adoption of President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension reform bill without holding a full vote in parliament.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees