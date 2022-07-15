Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce support for farmers to adopt clean technologies

WINNIPEG, MB, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, will be in Winnipeg, Manitoba to announce new federal investments to help producers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.

Date

Monday, July 18, 2022

Time

1:30 p.m. (CT)

Location for on-site participation:

FortWhyte Alive

Alloway Lakeside Plaza – directly outside the backdoor of the reception area

1961 McCreary Road

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3P 2K9

Access by video conference or telephone line (for media only)

Please contact the AAFC Media Relations team at aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@agr.gc.ca for details on how to participate.

