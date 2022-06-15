Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce Food Waste Reduction Challenge finalists for the Business Models Streams

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce the finalists selected under the Business Models Streams of the Food Waste Reduction Challenge to find new solutions to food waste. Minister Bibeau will meet virtually with the finalists and learn about their innovative food waste reduction solutions.

Date

Thursday, June 16, 2022



Time

1:00 p.m. EDT

Participation information

Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to obtain instructions to participate. Questions are reserved for media only.

