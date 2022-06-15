U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.05
    -2.88 (-2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.40
    +23.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.77 (+3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0175 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7970
    -1.6830 (-1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,786.64
    -231.50 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce Food Waste Reduction Challenge finalists for the Business Models Streams

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce the finalists selected under the Business Models Streams of the Food Waste Reduction Challenge to find new solutions to food waste. Minister Bibeau will meet virtually with the finalists and learn about their innovative food waste reduction solutions.

Date
Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time
1:00 p.m. EDT

Participation information

Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to obtain instructions to participate. Questions are reserved for media only.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/15/c8724.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession F

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points, Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell signaled another big move next month, intensifying a fight to contain rampant inflation that officials failed to foresee.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Opti

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • 3 financial moves to make now after the Fed’s biggest rate hike since 1994

    The Fed's 75 basis point rate hike comes after a hotter-than-expected inflation report on May consumer prices.

  • U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008

    Still, more homebuyers sought properties compared to a week earlier, perhaps signalling a flurry of activity before aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve further impacts the sector. Fed policymakers later on Wednesday are expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points in order to quell inflation running at a more than 40-year high.

  • Beyond Meat Gives Investors Something to Chew On

    This veggie name is rallying sharply after a summer promotion announcement, but here's my beef with the charts.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    Let's look at two stocks that could rebound from their recent woes in the market: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Few things can wreak more havoc on biotech companies than regulatory rejections for their leading pipeline candidates. The company's shares have been hammered over the past year because it failed to earn regulatory approval for its two leading products.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75%, most since 1994, amid effort to slow inflation

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the most since 1994 on Wednesday, pushing its benchmark rate higher by 0.75% in a bid to slow inflation.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Gives This Warning; Oil Stocks Dip After Biden Threat; WWE Stock Eyes New Buy Point

    The Dow Jones rose after Fed Chair Powell hiked interest rates and gave a warning. Oil stocks fell after a Biden threat. Microsoft rose.

  • Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Profit Wiped Out by Commodity Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s hot-selling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and other plug-in models are being rendered unprofitable by rising raw material costs. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets Wrap“

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Fed’s biggest rate hike since 1994 means millions more homebuyers may be priced out of the housing market

    On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to a 1.5% to 1.75% range, the biggest increase since 1994 as it tries to tame rising inflation, which has reached a 40-year high. Eric Finnigan, a director at John Burns Real Estate Consulting, wrote on Twitter that mortgage rates rising from 3% at the start of this year to 6% effectively rules out 18 million households from qualifying for a $400,000 mortgage. On a $400,000 loan, a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage at a 3% interest rate would cost homebuyers approximately $1,686 a month, excluding taxes and other fees.