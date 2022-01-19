Media Notice - Minister Bibeau announces Food Waste Reduction Challenge semi-finalists under Novel Technologies Streams

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie‑Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce and virtually meet with semi-finalists under the Novel Technologies Streams of the Food Waste Reduction Challenge to find new solutions to food waste.

Time:

January 20, 2022 1:00 p.m. (EST)

Access by videoconference:

Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register for this event and obtain instructions to participate via video conference. Participation is reserved for media only.

