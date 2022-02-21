U.S. markets closed

Media Notice - Minister Bibeau and Parliamentary Secretary Drouin announce investments to help farmers improve resiliency to climate change

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, along with Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will virtually join agriculture organizations across Canada to discuss on-farm investments to lower emissions and implement beneficial management practices.

Date
February 22, 2022

Time
10:00am EST

Location
Virtual

Access to the press conference:
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team at: aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@agr.gc.ca to obtain instructions to participate. Questions are reserved for media only.

Note: The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Recommended Stories