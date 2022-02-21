Media Notice - Minister Bibeau and Parliamentary Secretary Drouin announce investments to help farmers improve resiliency to climate change

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, along with Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will virtually join agriculture organizations across Canada to discuss on-farm investments to lower emissions and implement beneficial management practices.

Date

February 22, 2022

Time

10:00am EST

Location

Virtual

Access to the press conference:

Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team at: aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@agr.gc.ca to obtain instructions to participate. Questions are reserved for media only.

Note: The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.

