Media Notice - Minister Bibeau and Parliamentary Secretary Drouin announce investments to help farmers improve resiliency to climate change
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food, along with Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will virtually join agriculture organizations across Canada to discuss on-farm investments to lower emissions and implement beneficial management practices.
Date
February 22, 2022
Time
10:00am EST
Location
Virtual
Access to the press conference:
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team at: aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@agr.gc.ca to obtain instructions to participate. Questions are reserved for media only.
Note: The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/21/c9817.html